Tight jobs market may force hiring hands to get serious about diversity levers

‘Inclusive recruitment’ is a new tool by the Diversity Council of Australia (DCA) and is touted as a silver bullet solution for domestic hiring woes and the more than 3 million locals looking for work.

Developed by the DCA, the new inclusive recruitment guidelines aim to help connect the 31% of local organisations reporting that they cannot find workers to fill vacancies with Australians looking for work.

The guidelines have been designed to make recruitment processes free from bias; source, select and appoint diverse talent hires; and encourage the value of diversity.

DCA CEO Lisa Annese said the resource was an evidence-based “organisational framework for action” and drew on insights from surveys with more than 500 job-seekers to develop an approach to overcome barriers in making more diverse hires. This included designing inclusive interview formats, being proactive about work arrangement adjustments or educating hiring staff about bias.

“By opening up our recruitment practices and making them more accessible and inclusive [sic] but we can also create a more equitable job market for all Australians,” Annesse said.

“The best way to be equitable and inclusive is to treat people fairly – and sometimes that requires treating some people differently to others”.

The council highlighted certain marginalised groups, or jobseekers with intersectional barriers, who would benefit from the guidelines such as older (aged over 55) and younger workers (aged under 25), people from lower social class, and people with caring responsibilities.

People with disability, from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (ATSI) communities, culturally or racially diverse backgrounds, and trans jobseekers may also receive potentially more equitable opportunities using Inclusive Recruitment.

According to the DCA’s research, jobseekers who belong to multiple marginalised diversity groups face higher barriers to employment. For example, ATSI youth, women with caring responsibilities under 25, and men over 55 living with a disability.

Jobs Bank was a sponsor partner to help the council develop the guidelines, which are based on five principles. One of the principles recommends hiring processes be wary of subjective “merit” oriented recruitment decisions because assessing skill and experience can be prone to bias.

Jobs Bank’s Graeme Kelly said the resource would help employers create a fairer and more inclusive Australian workforce.

“A unique nexus of political, environmental, and social factors has created unprecedented opportunity for change within our workplaces,” Kelly, who is the interim CEO, said.

“This first-of-its-kind research into inclusive employment aims to help businesses harness the power of Australia’s overlooked talent,” he added.