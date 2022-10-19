Comms and power finally coming together under infrastructure renewal

A more holistic and complementary approach to infrastructure and communications is quickly taking shape under the Albanese government, with fixes for three key outstanding clean-ups dropping into place this week ahead of further anticipated announcements next week.

Next week’s Budget will contain funding for a $2.4 election promise to overbuild the National Broadband Network and finally junk a tangle of remaining copper connections, replacing them with optical fibre for 660,000 premises.

“For nearly a decade, the Liberal and Nationals’ oversight of the NBN has been a masterclass in technological incompetence and financial mismanagement, causing Australia to trail other developed countries on broadband quality and speeds,” infrastructure and communications minister Michelle Rowland thundered in a statement.

“Whilst this cannot be undone overnight, it’s essential we get this repair job underway.”

The well-anticipated funding release comes as the Albanese government moved to immediately shore-up key communications and energy infrastructure projects in Tasmania, with the troubled Basslink cable, which carries comms and power also finding a new home overnight.

APA Group has bought up the stranded cable asset for $773 million, a move that was bookended by a major announcement about new green pumped hydro in Tasmania being connected to the mainland under the jointly funded Marinus Link transmission project, part of the signature Rewiring the Nation policy.

The Tasmanian project is made up of two undersea cables between Tasmania and Victoria that the government claims will create 1,400 jobs in Tasmania “during peak construction” as well as 1,400 jobs in Victoria.

The prioritisation of Tasmania is no accident, with key senators like Jacqui Lambie vociferous in their demands for economic renewal in the state.

The big plan, on the surface at least, appears to be to use Tasmania as a dispatchable energy storage hub dubbed the “Battery of the Nation” with the potential to bolt on data and communications assets in the future.

Whilst ambitious, the vision is not far-fetched, although there are some risks. The availability of abundant and potentially cheap power along with green credentials is of major appeal to technical real estate providers, especially data centre operators who are now feeling the pinch from soaring energy prices.

Unlike power, distance is far less of an obstacle for data centres because the photonics used in fibre optic transmission, what the NBN is built on, essentially travels at the speed of light.

What seems to be shaping up is a push to create clean and green information infrastructure, a highly appealing investment prospect for big players like Google, Amazon and their local rivals, especially if running costs are reduced.

The post-Rudd Coalition government had made some efforts to get complementarities between infrastructure sectors up and running, but the main industries were kept discreet rather than bundled for competition and valuation reasons.

Australia is a global exemplar of expensive overbuilds, running separate cables and pipes across different conduits and poles for everything from power, to communications to gas and water rather than using a common trench or tunnel.

That could now be changing as infrastructure renewal takes hold.

“Rewiring the Nation has always been about jobs in new energy industries, delivering cleaner, cheaper and more secure energy, and bringing down emissions – today it begins doing just that,” the prime minister said.

“An electricity grid built for the 21st century is absolutely critical, but until the election in May there was no plan to deliver, let alone to do so at the lowest cost for consumers.”

A cohesive plan for infrastructure in Australia that puts physics and purpose before politics and pork? We live in hope.

