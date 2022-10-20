Public service needs to be more collaborative and diverse says independent COVID-19 review

An independent review of Australia’s COVID-19 response has called on Australia’s public service to be more collaborative, more transparent, and more diverse.

The Fault Lines review was chaired by Peter Shergold, with a panel of Jillian Broadbent, Isobel Marshall and Peter Varghese.

Speaking during a discussion panel at the review’s launch in Sydney, the former secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Shergold, emphasised how times of crisis exacerbate existing social inequalities not only during pandemics but during natural disasters as well.

Shergold commented that while the public service was taking steps to be more open and transparent, more could be done.

“There’s two things we need to do. We need to make sure that on any decisions the functional silos that exist across governments and the jurisdictional silos that exist between governments are being worked collaboratively,” the former PM&C head said.

“And it’s much easier to do that now than when the crisis occurred.

“The other thing we’ve got to do is to make sure that we are much better at talking to civil society and business generally, so that when it comes to a crisis, we’ve got those networks that we’re going to use.”

On making government decision-making public, specifically concerning lockdowns, Shergold said the suggestion was not that “frank and fearless” advice was made public, but rather the underlying evidence for the advice be made public to restore trust.

Former diplomat and former secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Varghese added the review found the time bought by the 2020 lockdowns was not adequately used to prepare areas such as quarantine, testing, and vaccination.

Varghese said there was an argument lockdowns saved lives, but it should be acknowledged policymaking was about trade-offs.

“You have to make decisions across a whole range of facts. And once you decided to go down lockdowns, you commit yourself to a whole range of consequences,” the former diplomat said.

“And the question is, could you handle it differently? We’re arguing that at some points in the course of the story, it could have been handled without further lockdowns.”

One point emphasised throughout the panel discussion was the importance of evidence-based decision-making and the opportunity COVID-19 presents to plan for the next pandemic.

“Politics plays a role in every serious decision that government takes and if you’re living in an accountable democracy, it is both naive and undesirable to strip politics away from the equation,” Varghese added.

On transparency, self-described “member of the TikTok generation” Isobel Marshall said she had noticed that where the government was not making information, the public was where misinformation on social media filled the gaps.

“That can be really detrimental to the way people then comply with health orders,” Marshall said.

A recommendation out of the review was the establishment of an inter-jurisdictional Public Service Centre of Excellence to address specialist skills gaps within public service agencies.

One aspect discussed was the lack of diversity within the APS, as previously outlined within the APS diversity and inclusion report called ‘Our differences make us stronger’.

A lack of diversity, particularly of culturally and linguistically diverse people, had a direct impact on a lack of community understanding.

“Australia could have avoided the adverse consequences of deploying military in areas with high populations of refugees from war-torn countries, without a clear explanation of their role,” the review read.

The review pointed to the Canadian Ontario Public Service’s Diversity Mentoring Partnership Program and a similar 2016 program introduced in the UK Civil Service.

The flown-on impacts of government communication in times of crisis, such as the translation of key messages, were highlighted in the report as another benefit to the increase of diversity.

Other key recommendations in the report for the public service were the modernisation of government data-sharing and the building of a culture of “real-time evaluation and learning” in the public sector.

The report was funded by the Paul Ramsay Foundation, the Minderoo Foundation and the John and Myriam Wylie Foundation, with the e61 Institute supporting research.

