In pictures: Defence deploys choppers and diggers to floods relief

At least 500 Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel have been deployed to flood relief duty in Victoria and New South Wales as part of Operation Flood Assist 2022, as federal authorities again throw muscle and machines at mitigating the effects of climate change.

Around 400 personnel have been allocated to Victoria bringing with them high-clearance vehicles to help flood-hit residents in and around Kerang, Wangaratta, Echuca, Seymour, Rochester, Bendigo and Shepparton.

The pointy end of the relief mission is heavy-lifting Chinook helicopters, which can cart around heavy equipment and supplies, including feed for stranded livestock.

Other Defence helicopters are being used for search-and-rescue duties, including night operations.

Unlike catastrophic fires, which Defence realistically can’t do much about other than support evacuations and monitoring, flood mitigation is becoming an increasingly core activity because forces like the Army already have significant engineering resources.

Elements like emergency bridge restoration, levee and dam building and just plain-old sandbagging have always been part of the Defence skillset because they are routinely needed in military operations.

Door knocking and ensuring properties are clear of evacuees is also a major part of the operations, as well as helping to ferry around emergency services staff and volunteers.

Defence said six ADF personnel have been seconded to Victoria’s State Coordination Centre to assist with planning and logistics. Moree and Dubbo have also each been sent a forward contingent of 20 ADF personnel “to assist with flood preparations, community engagement and sandbagging.”

“The ADF remains postured to provide additional support to State Emergency Services should a request be received via National Emergency Management Australia,” Defence said.

