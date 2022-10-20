Does foreign aid stand a chance in the Chalmers Budget?

Richard Nixon once said that there were no votes in foreign aid. Still, the former US president was a proponent of foreign aid, responding bitterly when the senate voted to kill off the foreign aid budget in 1971, and calling for the “absolutely vital foreign assistance program” to be restored “so that we can continue to construct a more peaceful world”.

As the Albanese government prepares to hand down its first Budget — the first for Labor in a decade — Nixon’s words are ringing in my ears. Is this a government that, like Nixon, will champion foreign aid, whatever the public sentiment — and as treasurer Jim Chalmers warns of economic headwinds, does foreign aid stand a chance?

There is no doubt Labor is sympathetic to the concept of foreign aid. In April, foreign minister Penny Wong said, “I believe a generous, effective and targeted aid program is fundamental to our engagement with the world.” Her recent address at the UN General Assembly also refocused on the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing global issues such as famine and poverty.

But will this translate to dollars in the Budget? Is this government willing to potentially compromise its voter base in favour of injecting more funds into what is often believed to be an unpopular aim?

There are a few points to be made here. Firstly, it cannot be assumed that there are no votes in foreign aid. Recent polling data has found that the public is increasingly recognising the case for foreign aid. A Devpolicy poll in August found that 64% of respondents think the level of foreign aid is just right or not enough.

The geostrategic environment has galvanised policymakers on Overseas Development Assistance (ODA). Step changes like DFAT’s Pacific Step Up program are a recognition that assistance to the Pacific was overdue, in the face of growing geostrategic competition by other nations.

Numerous wise heads have counselled using ODA more judiciously. Former ONI head and foreign policy sage Allan Gyngell warned in January that, “Growing development gaps will lead to sharper political divisions … this will present ripe pickings for states that want to play on discontent and vulnerability.” There are signs that this context is driving strategy and ODA commitments. Australia committed $100 million to the Quad Vaccine Partnership, and Quad leaders foreshadowed more.

There is a compelling economic case for using ODA to buy into development partnerships in climate and energy transition in South East Asia. When Indonesia’s president Jokowi Widodo visited in 2020, we emphasised the post-tsunami assistance cemented decades of development cooperation, and he invited Australia to assist in Indonesia’s sustainable development. This is as clear a sign as any that foreign aid helps build trust and expand relationships. For a neighbour like Indonesia — with a patchy historical friendship with Australia — to draw us closer into its circle of trust signals that development is a key tool of statecraft and foreign policy setting.

This is important in the context of ASEAN. Combined, the 10 ASEAN member economies are Australia’s second-biggest trading partner. Their growth trajectory is critical to our own recovery and trade diversification. Building trust via aid is a strong way to improve these critical relationships.

Increasing development assistance is not only the right thing to do, but supporting our neighbours has a ripple effect that flows back to us. Investing in regional vaccine and health programs improves development outcomes and potentially reduces our costs. Investing in human development, civil society, and programs dedicated to climate change mitigation and adaptation and gender equality can reduce inequalities and increase regional resilience and stability. Exploring all forms of development finance can complement traditional ODA grants to help meet the global need for investment.

In 2015, Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey made aid cuts of a billion dollars a year from foreign minister Julie Bishop’s portfolio, leading to the largest ever decrease in DFAT’s budget, from $5 billion to $4 billion per annum. The diplomatic fallout lasted years as embassies and high commissions withdrew ODA wholesale from sectors like health and governance, and from helping neighbours where we had contributed for decades and built strong relationships. Our multilateral contributions declined 40%. We withdrew our modest assistance from Africa — home to the world’s fastest-growing populations and economies, and therefore our future markets.

In hindsight, Abbott and Hockey’s ODA ‘grab’ looks remarkably parochial and short-sighted, as Australia was about to sail into the most unprecedented geo-strategic disequilibrium in half a century. Australia’s ODA was disabled exactly at the time we should have been using it more judiciously and scaling up.

Another important point to be made is that development is an important tool of statecraft — and right now, we need all of them. Defence, diplomacy and development should work together to project Australia’s values and drive a strategically coherent international engagement.

We spend one ODA dollar for every 12 spent on defence. In a competitive donor environment, ODA is a tool with many uses. Moreover, ODA comprises two-thirds of DFAT’s overall budget, yet has been a poor cousin to the attention-grabbing diplomacy skill set. Bolstering our development capability underscores Labor’s pledge to rebuild DFAT’s diplomacy and development capabilities.

Melissa Connelly Tyler, who heads up AP4D, a key ACFID partner program, has been arguing that our depleted foreign policy capacity must involve ODA increases, commensurate with the threats Australia faces.

So where is Australia’s ODA at? At the March 2022 Budget, the Coalition left the aid budget at around $4.5 billion for 2022-23. Four hundred and sixty million dollars is for the so-called ‘Temporary, Targeted, and Supplementary’ (TTS) measures the Coalition put in to respond to COVID and to invest in multilateral initiatives in the Mekong countries; however, these are due to run out in 2023-24.

Currently, we sit at 0.20% of gross national income for ODA, and number 21 in OECD country rankings — even though we are the 12th largest economy in the world. This will decrease further to 0.18% without further measures and investments — the lowest level ever for ODA comparatively based on this measure. The OECD DAC average is 0.32% ODA/GNI. Labor has committed to ’rebuilding’ aid in its national platform with 0.01% of gross national income (GNI) each year, a pledge repeated by Pat Conroy, minister for International Development and the Pacific prior to the election.

Framed in a commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Labor’s promise is founded on their criticism of the Coalition whom they accused of ripping $12 billion from the aid program in cuts over the forward estimates. Labor also commits to returning ODA to 0.5% of GNI, a Kevin Rudd legacy targeting the common UN goal of 0.7% of GNI for developed countries. With a .01% increase each year, however, it will be a long haul. It is useful to look at the geopolitical context.

In April, as China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, throwing foreign policy into the election fray, Labor announced an additional $525 million over four years for the Pacific. This was followed by a promise of $470 million over four years for South East Asia, long a point of ALP criticism of the Coalition, whom they accused of dropping the ball with ASEAN neighbours. An additional $30 million was committed to Australian NGO programs. The funding profile of all these commitments — particularly the allocation in 2022-23 — is critical.

And tackling our geostrategic context is where the fiscal commitments to ODA will really get traction. Expect that the October budget will be about an initial setting across the forward estimates of the ALP ODA pledges for the Pacific and South East Asia.

There is another element in the mix, however: the New Development Policy that is currently underway. I believe this will set the stage for the May 2023-24 Budget, where we will really see Penny Wong’s agenda for using ODA to help turbocharge Australia’s foreign policy in response to the troubled times.

READ MORE:

Labor’s foreign policy is for an outward-looking Australia