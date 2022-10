Pandemic-management post mortem speaks truth to power

Just when you thought public sector reform had been flogged to death recently, topped by public service minister Katy Gallagher’s speech to the Institute of Public Administration’s annual knees-up, along has come a curve ball from outside the bubble.

It is the first proper post-mortem of Australia’s response to COVID-19 ­– even if the body is not cold yet.

The six-month independent, philanthropically funded review, led by a former secretary of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Peter Shergold AC, titled Fault Lines, is also a first for Australia.