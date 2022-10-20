Movers & Shakers: Ranks of taxpayer-funded roles filled with former pollies

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Australian Public Service Commission, Megan Brighton was named head of the parliamentary workplace support service.

Band 2

Celeste Moran was promoted to first assistant secretary at the Attorney-General’s Department.

Band 1

At the Department of Health and Aged Care, Neil Ellis was promoted to assistant secretary, Office of Gene Technology Regulator, with Patrick Janek and Nicola Fitzgerald promoted to assistant secretary.

Several people were promoted to chief information officer at Defence: Shaun Love and Shaun Manning in Canberra, and Ana Avila in Canberra.

Former minister for public service appointed to WA’s Insurance Commission

Ben Morton, former minister for the public service, was named a commissioner at WA’s Insurance Commission.

In the same announcement, Rob Bransby was named chair and Julie Keen was named deputy chair.

WA premier Mark McGowan said he was “pleased” to announce the appointments.

“As the former federal minister responsible for overseeing the Australian Government’s self-insurer, Comcover, and establishing the National Office for Child Safety, Mr Morton brings significant experience that will support the functions of the Insurance Commission,” the premier said.

The three appointments were effective from 18 October.

Former Vic premier appointed as special representative for Greater Sunrise project

Steve Bracks was appointed as Australia’s special representative to the Greater Sunrise project.

The project concerns the Greater Sunrise gas fields located 450 kilometres north-west of Darwin and 150 kilometres south of Timor-Leste.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said the government wished the project to develop in a commercially viable way “that supports the economic development of Timor-Leste and maximises the benefits to all parties, consistent with the 2018 Maritime Boundary Treaty”.

“Mr Bracks brings a wealth of experience from both public and private sectors, including as a long-serving premier of Victoria.

“He has deep knowledge of Timor-Leste and close relationship with its people and leaders as a result of his close engagement over many years,” Wong said.

Former SA transport minister appointed to NHVR board

Patrick Conlon was appointed to the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator (NHVR) board, with deputy chair Julie Russell and Catherine Scott reappointed.

Responsible ministers from Queensland, the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Victoria, and the federal governments unanimously agreed on Conlon’s appointment.

Duncan Gay will continue on as NHVR Board chair until October 2024, as will board member Robin Stewart-Crompton.

Federal minister for infrastructure, transport, regional development and local government Catherine King said Conlon had a distinguished career in the South Australian government.

“During his 10 years as transport minister he was a strong advocate for national consistency in heavy vehicle regulation and worked together with then Federal Transport Minister Anthony Albanese to advance that agenda,” King said.

Former independent MP joined Council for the Order of Australia

Cathy McGowan, former independent MP for Indi, was one of four women appointed to the Council for the Order of Australia.

The other three were Shelley Reys, Annie Butler, and Samina Yasmeen.

They were appointed to the council by the governor general, following the recommendations of the government.

Reys, a Djirribul woman of Far North Queensland, took on the role of chair, becoming the first Indigenous woman to do so.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said he was “proud” to make the recommendations to the governor-general.

“Ms Reys will be the first Indigenous woman appointed to the role of Council Chair, while Professor Yasmeen, Ms Butler and Ms McGowan bring their own diverse backgrounds and perspectives to their new roles,” the prime minister said.

“I would like to thank the outgoing members for their significant contribution to the Australian community.”

Former PM to lead royal commission

Julia Gillard was named as the royal commissioner into Early Childhood Education and Care in South Australia.

In a statement, Australia’s thus-far only female prime minister encouraged the public to share their thoughts and experiences on the topic.

“Education is a life-long passion of mine, and we all know that the most critical time for a child’s learning is in their early years,” Gillard said.

“This Royal Commission is an opportunity to shape a once-in-a-generation investment in South Australia’s youngest citizens, in particular through the state government’s commitment to universal 3-year-old preschool.”

New deputy chair at ACCC

Catriona Lowe was appointed as ACCC deputy chair, replacing the outgoing Delia Rickard.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb welcomed the appointment, saying Lowe was “exceptionally well qualified”.

“In her varied roles as a regulator, litigator and consumer advocate, Catriona has demonstrated a strong commitment to consumer issues and protection of consumer rights over many years,” Cass-Gottlieb said.

The chair also thanked Rickard for her “tireless focus on the welfare of consumers”.

“We will miss Delia’s formidable experience, wisdom and passion. There is probably no other person who has made a long-standing and significant contribution to the consumer protection work of the ACCC.”

Lowe was appointed for a five-year term from 27 January 2023, when Rickard finishes up at the regulator.

Sam Mostyn adds another role at Centre for Policy Development

Centre for Policy Development appointed Sam Mostyn as its new chair, following the retirement of Terry Moran.

A former PM&C secretary, Moran served on the board for a “considerable period”.

Also retiring was treasurer Rob Partos, with Don Russell taking up the position of deputy chair.

Centre for Policy Development CEO Andrew Hudson thanked Moran and Partos, and welcomed Mostyn and Russell to their new roles.

“Terry’s guidance, wisdom and drive for impact have been invaluable in bringing us to the position of strength we occupy today,” Hudson said.

“Planning undertaken during his term means we have proven leaders filling the roles of chair and deputy as Terry steps away.”

DFAT announcement on Twitter

Beth Delaney took to Twitter to announce starting a position at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade as a humanitarian coordinator.

I am pleased to be starting in the role of @dfat’s Humanitarian Coordinator. Over the coming months, I look forward to working with our partners around the world to continue delivering Australia’s humanitarian assistance. — Beth Delaney (@AusHumanitarian) October 18, 2022

Dual appointment to courts

Robin Cohen was appointed a judge of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia (Division 1) and the Family Court of Western Australia (FCWA).

Cohen took up the role on 17 October, having previously presided as an acting magistrate in the FCWA.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus congratulated Cohen on her appointment as well as thanking outgoing judge Susan Duncanson.

“The Family Court of WA is unique in Australia as Western Australia is the only state with a Family Court created under the Commonwealth Family Law Act, though for families in the state it plays the same vital role as the Commonwealth court,” Dreyfus commented.

New Queensland Integrity commissioner appointed

Linda Waugh moved from her position as merit protection commissioner for the Australian Public Service and Parliamentary Service to take up the role of Queensland Integrity commissioner.

Waugh has held roles across other state jurisdictions, having previously held roles as Victorian assistant ombud and New South Wales deputy ombud.

Appointed for a five year term, Waugh will commence in the role in December.

Former Finance sec to lead review into aged care commission

As previously reported in The Mandarin, former Finance secretary David Tune was selected for a capability review into the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission.

Minister for aged care Anika Wells said it was “critical” the right person was appointed.

“I have full confidence that Mr Tune, a former Australian public servant of 38 years, has the independence and expertise to undertake this review,” the minister said.

“The commission’s activities will continue as normal while the review is being implemented.”

NT administrator term extended

Vicki O’Halloran’s term as the Northern Territory administrator was extended until 31 January 2023.

“The process to fill the position of the administrator is underway with the new administrator set to begin their tenure in February 2023,” a short NT government announcement read.

“The administrator plays an important role in our democracy and represents all Territorians locally, nationally and internationally.”

Interim Queensland chief scientist

Professor Bronwyn Harch was made interim Queensland chief scientist, after former Queensland chief scientist professor Hugh Possingham retired in August.

Harch was previously the deputy vice-chancellor and vice-president (Research and Innovation) of The University of Queensland, and serves on several Australian and Queensland boards relating to science and innovation.

Queensland science minister Meaghan Scanlon said she was delighted to appoint an accomplished woman in STEM to the role.

“A Queenslander with degrees in science and teaching (science and mathematics) and a PhD in statistics, evaluating germplasm collections for agriculture, Professor Harch is passionate about science and innovation making our communities more secure, resilient and sustainable,” the minister said.

A search is underway to appoint a permanent chief scientist by the end of April 2023.

New TEQ head

Patricia O’Callaghan was named Tourism and Events Queensland’s new chief executive officer.

O’Callaghan joined from Destination Gold Coast, where she was CEO.

“Patricia will head up our state’s lead tourism marketing organisation and lead it through the post-COVID-19 tourism landscape where we are well positioned to cement our reputation as Australia’s best holiday destination,” Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“There is so much opportunity ahead of us, particularly with the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, and there is much work to be done and I am excited and committed to serving this industry through these exciting times,” O’Callaghan added on her own appointment.

Leanne Coddington, the outgoing CEO of the organisation, was thanked by Queensland tourism minister Stirling Hinchcliffe for her nine years at the helm.

New Energy Queensland chair and QIC chair reappointed

Sarah Zeljko was appointed as the chair of Energy Queensland, and started on October 1.

Zeljko served as a director on the Board of Powerlink, and was previously general counsel and company secretary for G8 Education, the Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal, and Cement Australia.

Queensland minister for Energy, Renewables, and Hydrogen Mick de Brenni said Zeljko’s background made her well-placed to lead the organisation through an “energy transformation”.

“Energy Queensland is at the forefront of delivering the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan, and I’m confident that Ms Zeljko will help manage the organisation’s evolution, as Queenslanders’ energy needs also evolve,” the minister said.

Outgoing chair Phil Garing was thanked by the government as well.

Also starting on October 1 was Ian Martin, who was reappointed as chair of Queensland Investment Corporation.

DevelopmentWA CEO departs, ending nine years of service

Frank Marra finished up as the CEO of DevelopmentWA on Friday, October 14, completing his nine years of public service.

Marra left to “pursure new opportunities”, according to the government.

Western Australia lands minister John Carey thanked Marra for his service.

“Frank has had a distinguished career in the public service and he leaves having achieved some significant outcomes for Western Australia,” the minister said.

“Frank’s stewardship of DevelopmentWA has supported the Government’s objectives and priorities in delivering a range of important developments for the benefit of all Western Australians.”

DevelopmentWA chief operations officer Dean Mudford is acting in the role of CEO in the interim as a recruitment process in underway for Marra’s replacement.