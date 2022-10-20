Housing crisis in Queensland thrown a lifeline

The Queensland state government will double its Housing Investment Fund (HIF) to $2 billion, effectively doubling funding for the signature policy to build more than 13,000 new dwellings.

In a statement premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said urgent short-term solutions were needed to deliver more homes to Queenslanders in need. Solutions to deal with longer-term supply challenges were needed across the nation, she added.

“This increased investment means we are now targeting construction of 5,600 new social and affordable homes by June 2027,” Palaszczuk said.

The HIF has been designed to be a sustainable source of funding to build additional housing stock in Queensland, with treasurer Cameron Dick noting returns from the fund would be about $130 million each year. He said this would help build more accommodation where it was most needed in the state.

“We want to encourage more opportunities for private sector investment, including from superannuation funds, to create another supply pipeline for housing,” Dick said.

We’ve heard some great ideas at the Queensland Housing Summit and we will work with all levels of Government, community and business stakeholders to deliver outcomes. https://t.co/QbBjmk0b7d — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 20, 2022

The Queensland government recently announced a PPI to deliver more affordable and social housing between the Queensland Investment Corporation, Australia’s second-largest super fund Australian Retirement Trust, and Brisbane Housing Company.

The initiative was the first of its kind in Australia, and the federal Labor government is trying to drive more projects of this kind through a series of investment-growth roundtables kicking off the discussion about how social housing investments can be used to stimulate the national economy.

“Tackling housing affordability is not just about more money, it’s also about more innovative solutions,” Dick said.

The effect of the Queensland government’s latest decision is that the $1 billion fund is now worth $2 billion.

The state government has committed almost $ 4 billion in total to social and affordable housing.

“[This sets] a new record for the largest concentrated investment in Queensland’s history,” housing and communities minister Leeanne Enoch said.

“Unprecedented pressure on the housing market has highlighted the importance of government and the private sector working together to deliver positive outcomes for all Queenslanders in need of housing solutions.”

READ MORE:

Audit finds Queensland social housing processes not consistent