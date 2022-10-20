Top mandarin permanently takes over from Amy Brown

Elizabeth Mildwater has permanently taken over the role of secretary of the NSW Department of Enterprise, Investment, and Trade, following Amy Brown’s firing after the controversy surrounding John Barilaro’s appointment to a government role.

Mildwater has been acting in the role since September, and recently joined the ranks of IPAA national fellows.

NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter said she would be responsible for leading the department’s work to drive trade.

“Elizabeth brings proven leadership and management capability to the department and is well versed in much of its work from her previous roles in government,” Coutts-Trotter said.

The government added that Mildwater was assessed as suitable for a secretary role in 2021.

During the awarding of IPAA national fellows, IPAA national president Professor Renée Leon applauded Mildwater’s role as CEO of the NSW Greater Cities Commission.

“Elizabeth has worked in some of the most important so-called back-of-house areas of public sector service delivery for the NSW government,” Leon said.

The public servant permanently takes the reigns, which have been under intense media scrutiny, following the controversial appointment of Barilaro to the position of senior trade and investment commissioner to the Americas (STIC Americas).

Coutts-Trotter himself set up one of the reviews that led to the firing of Brown, finding she could not continue in the role last month. Mildwater was announced as acting secretary in the same announcement.

The review, led by former NSW public service commissioner Graeme Head, found some of Brown’s conduct did not meet the Code of Ethics and Conduct, particularly in her consultations about the STIC Americas role with then-minister for trade Stuart Ayres.

Another review into Barilaro’s appointment, led by NSW politicians in the upper house, saw Brown, Barilaro and other NSW public servants appear in public hearings over the course of several weeks.

The results of that review have yet to be made public, with the last public hearing having been held on 18 August 2022.

Brown’s removal from the secretary role followed her stepping back from her role as CEO of Investment NSW in August.

