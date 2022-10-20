PM&C, Treasury cast for new Dep Secs ahead of Budget

You know the winds of change are beginning to blow through Barton when the casting call goes out for Band 3 Deputy Secretaries across central agencies.

So it was on Friday, just three days before the Budget, when both the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Treasury put out an unusual joint call for applications from top-tier applicants looking to make “significant contributions to the leadership and strategic management of the department”.

Notably, the Band 3 positions recruitment drive has been outsourced to senior public service and legal recruiters Beaumont and Beaumont to attract and vet applicants prior to them being offered up with a healthy clip of an appointed mandarin’s first-year salary package.

The use of a private recruiter, while hardly unusual, speaks volumes to Labor’s perception that the Australian Public Service was politically skewed to former Coalition governments over their heavily turbulent time in office.

There is also a royal commission afoot into robodebt that will give prime minister Anthony Albanese, treasurer Jim Chalmers and government services minister Bill Shorten easily licence to clean house at the upper levels of the bureaucracy and move trusted people around as needed.

The primary challenge with purges is securing replacements in a tight market, especially when the deficiencies of an agency, especially around governance, have been laid bare by a public inquisition.

Put simply, the price goes up and the quality goes down the longer you wait.

A call for SES Band 3 talent addresses this problem because it creates a pool of trusted hands that can immediately be put to work to prove themselves and gently challenge the performance incumbent secretaries through their capabilities.

The APS is highly collegiate and collaborative, but at the very top, it’s also highly competitive.

This ambition is being harnessed, to a degree, by the new government that will reveal a decent part of its governing agenda beyond ‘rorts and waste’ in Tuesday’s ‘stocktake’ Budget.

There is, however, substantial scope for incoming talent to do some fine-tuning and bowl up new ideas because there’s another full Budget in May, a sequence of events that allows prospects looking to ‘make a difference’ in the APS to give agencies, ministers and policies a sniff test rather than going in half-blind.

Infrastructure, energy, welfare and defence are the obvious areas of likely immediate Budget attention, although cyber will also likely be added due to recent histrionics.

Parts of Treasury are also a mess, especially in electorally electrified areas like payments regulation and retail banking, where figures released this week showed institutions going hell-for-leather to shutter physical infrastructure like bank branches and ATMs before copping some sort of community service obligation on their ADI licences.

With the previous government’s ranks utterly distracted by supposedly bank-bashing challengers like fintechs, buy now, pay later players and the bitcoin lobby, sleeper issues like the highly questionable consolidation of retail payments infrastructure (eftpos, BPAY and the still stabilising New Payments Platform) there is plenty for new arrivals to chew on.

