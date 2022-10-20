NACC is anti-corruption, APSC is pro-integrity hearing told

On Friday morning, officials from the APSC fronted the joint select committee on the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) Bill.

Much of the discussion focused on the current state of investigations into alleged corrupt conduct by a public servant and how the nature of the relationship would operate between the APSC and the NACC.

Appearing before the committee were acting deputy commissioner Rina Bruinsma and acting assistant commissioner, integrity, performance and employment policy Claire McLean, from the APSC.

The APSC officials acknowledged there may be a gap in the current system, with currently no oversight in how agency heads run their own investigations into code of conduct complaints.

In her opening statement, Bruinsma said the APSC was working closely with the Attorney-General’s Department on the development of the NACC.

Over a perceived conflict in whether an issue would be sent to the APSC or whether it would be sent to the NACC, McLean said APSC investigations into potential corrupt conduct could work parallel to NACC ones.

“What we wanted to ensure was that the commissioner’s functions would remain untouched by the establishment of the NACC,” the public servant said.

The official added the APSC was producing guidance materials for agencies and working “intensely” with the NACC for the implementation phase prior to commencement.

“The NACC’s function will be very squarely on anti-corruption and our remit is pro integrity,” McLean told the committee.

The education function of the NACC could be embedded into the APS Academy, the committee was told.

“There’s opportunities to embed these messages throughout whatever courses are run through the academy. And of course, we have mandatory integrity training for public servants,” Bruinsma said.

The acting deputy commissioner continued: “It’s seen as part of the ecosystem rather than being something outside the ecosystem.”

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus emphasised during his National Press Club appearance the importance of the NACC’s role in educating both the public and the public service about corruption last week.

When asked about the review of the APS Values, McLean said they were looking closely at “stewardship” as a value.

The current values, on the APSC’s website, are: impartial, committed to service, accountable, respectful, and ethical.

There were jokes during the hearing about the difficulty of navigating APSC’s website.

More witnesses are scheduled for Friday as hearings about the NACC bill continue.

