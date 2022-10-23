Study identifies antibodies responsible for neutralising COVID infection

Australian research has contributed to a better scientific understanding of the human molecular immune response to COVID-19, paving the way for improved vaccines.

According to Dr Amy Chung, who is a laboratory head at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, the knowledge will help to advance the efficacy of COVID vaccines.

“This research opens the door to new approaches for the development of future vaccines against SARS-CoV-2,” Chung said.

The study examined the role of Immunoglobin A (IgA) antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

To date, scientists have mainly researched the importance of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in humans to fight COVID.

Samantha Davis, a lead author of the paper and PhD researcher from the University of Melbourne, explained that once a person was infected with COVID they generated virus-specific antibodies to neutralise and clear the virus.

“In simple terms, we have deconstructed blood in our lab to measure its ability to smother the virus and to activate immune cells to kill SARS-CoV-2,” Davis said.

“While we knew that IgG is very important in the antibody response to clear the virus, we discovered that IgA also plays a key role in neutralising it in most people.”

Chung said the study findings were critical in the context of vaccine development. This was because neutralising antibodies were an indicator of an immune response, so knowing more about them can help scientists understand how to better protect against viral infections.

“Our findings are particularly important as IgA is the most abundant antibody present in the mucosa of our respiratory tract, which is the main route of virus infection,” Chung said.

“This means if we’re able to specifically make these antibodies at these vulnerable sites, we now know that we can induce a robust immune response to protect against the virus.”

The paper was co-authored by scientists from the Doherty Institute, the University of Melbourne and WEHI. It was published in the Clinical & Translational Immunology journal on Monday.

The research was supported by funding from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF), Mercatus Center Emergent Ventures and the Paul Ramsay Foundation.

