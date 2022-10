All eyes on ATO’s prowess for epic Budget repair job

When it comes to budgets, the prevailing narrative is that when there are significant deficits, expenditure needs to be cut or deferred to balance the books, in the same way that households need to trim their spending when it comes to meeting mortgage repayments.

In reality, governments are far more complex than households and manage debt very differently.

But in the game of politics, it’s the soundbite that reigns supreme in debates over fiscal and economic responsibility that mainstream Australians apparently can’t live without, along with all the charts and dials of winners and losers, boosts and cuts.