Tougher data breach penalties belie bungled fraud regulation, disclosures

When the Hayne royal commission got stuck into banks, followed swiftly by two big AUSTRAC swoops on the Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Westpac, the business media and compliance industry dined out for months on the public floggings and demise of CEOs and board members.

As otherwise stellar careers cratered, and literally billions in fines were meted out, the predictable sales spiel of the corporate rescue and rehab brigades kicked in, offering sage advice on governance, best practice and a perpetually illusory vision of organisational culture in which people can ‘speak out’.

Bonuses were cut, as short-term incentives (legitimately) took the fall for an ethically questionable regime of maximising customer yield for the benefits of shareholders conveniently ignorant of the tactics being used, despite sweating institutional performance during regular analyst star chambers.