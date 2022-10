Expert: Tuesday’s budget to be a primer for Labor’s longer-term vision for Australia

According to Austrade’s former chief economist, who recently joined one of the big four consulting firms, the Labor government’s first Budget will be used as an opportunity to assess and explain the economic lay of the land rather than make any grand statements about its policy agenda.

EY Oceana chief economist Cherelle Murphy says that because so much has changed since Australia’s last federal Budget in March, this week’s Budget will be all about re-establishing the government’s fiscal position.

Speaking to The Mandarin, the former public servant said Jim Chalmers’ first Budget would need to revise the economic forecasts and re-examine the impact of supply chain disruptions on government spending that would have otherwise been incurred last year but did not.