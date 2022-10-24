Local livestock industries and state governments pegged as leaders in development of low-carbon products

Meat and Livestock Australia has pitched in more than $50 million to meet growing global demand for low-carbon products, with the federal government’s $29 million Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock (MERiL) Program also a vote of confidence in the private sector’s strides in the space.

The latest round of federal grants worth $5 million for research and development (R&D) projects to develop low-emissions feed supplements for grazing animals was unveiled at the weekend. The grants aim to help scale up the adoption and production of low emissions feed technology for livestock.

A total of 11 grants valued at between $250,000 and $700,000 have been awarded under stage 2 of the government program.

According to minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry Murray Watt, the grants supported the agricultural industry by funding projects to assist pastoralists with meeting carbon-neutral targets.

“We are proud to be working on practical solutions that will make a difference,” Watt said.

A number of the successful projects are joint initiatives between industry and state government departments.

Tasmania’s Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Water and Environment is the recipient of $383,657 to work on a project to develop and assess feed supplements to deliver methane reduction from compounds in Asparagopsis oil. The department has partnered with Sea Forest, who is leading the project, with Dickson Ag, Ruminati, and the Australian Agricultural Company.

The agricultural sector’s largest source of greenhouse gas comes from livestock methane emissions, comprising about 10% of Australia’s total annual emissions.

Meanwhile, WA’s department of primary industries and regional development will partner with UWA, DIT Agtech, Rumin8, Feedworks, and Australian Wool Innovation to adapt and evaluate a range of existing systems to deliver methane-reducing feed additives to grazing sheep. The group has received $696,909 for the project.

Over in Victoria, $615,000 has been awarded to evaluate the automated feeding of a methane-mitigating probiotic to grazing lambs and dairy cows. That project is a collaboration between the department of jobs, precincts and regions with Terragen and Fonterra Co-operative Group.

Minister for climate change and energy Chris Bowen said in a statement MERiL’s goal was to support the development of technology, especially in grazing systems (rather than feedlot), which accounts for 95% of Australian livestock.

“The government is pleased to continue strong collaboration with the livestock industry, in announcing $5 million today to further assist the technology development we need to keep our regions strong over coming decades,” Bowen said.