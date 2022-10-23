Federal response to nation-wide natural disaster, unrelenting rain

The federal government has announced flood relief money for Tasmania, Victoria and NSW, as October rain continues to fall across the country.

An up-front payment of $2,500 will be made available to eligible small businesses and primary producers in Tasmania. The prime minister announced the relief money on Saturday, to provide immediate cash flow for clean-up and restoration activities related to this month’s deluge.

Anthony Albanese said October’s flooding event in north and northwest Tasmania had caused extensive damage and significant losses to individuals, businesses and farmers.

“I want everyone in Tasmania to know that the commonwealth stands ready and committed to providing support now and through the recovery,” the PM said.

Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, jointly funded by the Australian and Tasmanian governments, will be made available to impacted small businesses and primary producers in 17 local government areas hardest hit by the severe weather: Break O’Day, Burnie, Central Coast, Central Highlands, Circular Head, Devonport, Dorset, Flinders, George Town, Kentish, Latrobe, Launceston, Meander Valley, Northern Midlands, Waratah-Wynyard, West Coast and West Tamar.

More information for people wanting to access the payments will be made available on TasALERT’s emergency website in the coming days.

A number of Tasmania’s industries have been affected by the rain and during what minister for emergency management Murray Watt described as a “critical time of year” for producers.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including those that have suffered damage to their properties, businesses and possessions and all those enduring the emotional stress that comes with a natural disaster,” Watt said.

Tasmania’s premier Jeremy Rockliff said the clean-up job in the flood aftermath was massive and locals faced a long and difficult road ahead.

“We know that assistance is needed and we are responding, in partnership with our federal colleagues,” the premier said.

“Small businesses and primary producers play an integral part in our local economies and communities, and this assistance will help contribute to minimising disruption and assist with the clean-up process,” he said.

A disaster recovery allowance will also be made available to flood-affected residents in 12 NSW LGAs. They include: Albury, Berrigan, Carrathool, Cobar, Federation, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murray River, Murrumbidgee, Narrandera and Wagga Wagga.

The payment assists employees and sole traders who experience a loss of income as a direct result of a major disaster and is payable for a maximum of 13 weeks. It is a taxable, fortnightly payment.

The government is now supporting 43 LGAs with such disaster-support arrangements.

Senator Watt said the decision to expand the support came as reports of further flood damage became available.

“Small businesses can be hardest hit during these events and returning to work for many may not be possible at this time, so our priority is to help alleviate some of the financial pressure isolated communities are experiencing,” the minister said.

Minister for government services Bill Shorten urged those who had lost work or income due to the floods to review their eligibility for support payments online before lodging a claim.

“The quickest and easiest way to claim is online through myGov. If people need additional support to claim, they can call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line on 180 22 66,” Shorten said.

Disaster assistance payments from @ServicesAustralia are now available to Australians affected by the South-Eastern Australian floods. The easiest way to claim is through @myGovau. Check if you’re eligible at https://t.co/aRhpynGBNz — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) October 16, 2022

Victorians living in the areas of Gannawarra, Golden Plains, northern Grampians and Wangaratta can also access a once-off $1,000 per eligible adult and $400 per eligible child under an Australian government disaster recovery payment.

The lump sum for people who have suffered a significant loss as a result of the floods, including a severely damaged or destroyed home or a serious injury, is also available to people living in 20 Victorian LGAs. They include the Benalla, Boroondara, Buloke, Campaspe, Central Goldfields, Corangamite, Greater Bendigo, Greater Shepparton, Hepburn, Strathbogie, Loddon, Macedon Ranges, Maribyrnong, Melbourne, Mitchell, Moonee Valley, Mount Alexander, Murrindindi, Pyrenees and Yarra LGAs.

Flooding and damaged roads are going to pose a challenge across Victoria for some time. Closed roads mean supplies can't get to where they're needed, and there are situations like a town's only pharmacist being cut off from their pharmacy. — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 21, 2022

For more information about government assistance due to the floods, people are encouraged to visit http://www.nema.gov.au/ or call the Australian Government Emergency Information Line (180 22 66).

“Services Australia staff are working hard to deliver rapid payments and provide on-the-ground support,” Shorten said.

