eBook: Five digital project challenges and solutions

Sponsored by Code for Australia

Successful government products and services depend on high quality digital delivery, and often public servants are thrown into digital projects without the support or skills they need.

This short eBook, and the Managing Digital Projects course, is designed to help provide insights & frameworks for achieving success when launching a digital product in government, as well as understanding how to apply these skills in a public sector context.

You’ll discover the following:

  • Ensuring you’re building products, not finishing projects
  • Advocating for Human-centered Design
  • Communicating the value of your work
  • and more..

Download the eBook today to learn more.



 

At Code for Australia, we’re experts in digital government having helped empower over 80 public sector teams and departments at all levels of government to deliver seamless digital products and services for the people of Australia. We believe that meaningful change takes place when people come together to design, develop, and deploy solutions that meet everyone’s needs. Over the past 8 years, we’ve run programs and courses that help folks from the public sector build their internal capability to solve civic issues with technology, and ensure that members of the community that may not often be heard are represented and included.