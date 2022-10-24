ASIC cites Australian accounting firms’ problematic audits

Skill deficiencies and lapses in auditor mindsets on audit assignments were two key issues that negatively affected the quality of outcomes in 12 case studies, according to a report released by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The corporate cop looked at the practices of six accounting firms when it came to examining the causes of problems encountered in audits.

ASIC selected two cases of root causes analyses from each firm, with the results of this review based on those 12 audits.

The firms reviewed were BDO Australia clients, including Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Australia, Ernst & Young Australia, Grant Thornton Australia Limited, KPMG Australia and PricewaterhouseCoopers Australia.

“Firms’ internal monitoring programs were the primary driver for audit files to be included in a root cause analysis program. All six firms included audit files where there had been negative quality findings from their own internal monitoring programs,“ the report says.

“All six firms in Australia have been undertaking root cause analysis on findings from monitoring programs, as a voluntary component of their quality control systems, for a number of years.”

ASIC found existing practices for determining root causes of problems on an audit are “fit for purpose” when it conducted its review and that four out of the six firms also look at satisfactory sets of audit working papers to determine what makes a good audit.

“ASIC is encouraged that the largest six audit firms have demonstrated many good practices in their voluntarily conducted root cause analysis as part of their existing quality control systems,” ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes said.

“To ensure that the right remedial actions are introduced to improve audit quality, it is important that all audit firms conduct an objective, thorough and timely root cause analysis on negative audit quality findings to identify and address the real underlying root causes of any deficiencies.”

The report says that firms took various actions to deal with issues found in the 12 case studies examined.

Additional audit training and communications to audit engagement team members took place to ensure people understood what they were required to do on a specific audit.

“In five of the 12 root cause analyses we reviewed, the firm carried out remediation on the audit file,” the report says.

“In seven root cause analyses, the firm changed their audit plan for subsequent audits and/or improved audit procedures in the subsequent audit, to address the underlying root causes identified.”