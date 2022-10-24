Government pitches Budget’s ‘responsible’ families and children focus

According to the Department of Social Services, millions of Australian families will benefit from a new child subsidy policy, which, coupled with a new 26-week paid parental leave scheme, aims to boost women’s workforce participation.

The government’s new paternity leave scheme is expected to support up to 180,000 Australian families, while another 1.26 million are estimated to benefit from the childcare subsidy.

The reforms will cut the cost of early education and care for about 96% of families with children in care.

In a joint statement, ministers with portfolios that have a stake in the policy said it was designed to ensure no family was worse off. They argued the benefits would also extend beyond family units and lift outcomes for businesses and the economy more broadly.

Social services minister Amanda Rishworth said the paid parental leave (PPL) changes would help families to share care by removing the eligibility criteria for a primary claimant to be the birth mother.

“This will make it easier for partners to take leave and remove assumptions about mothers and fathers being ‘primary’ or ‘secondary’ carers,” Rishworth said, referring to more streamlined ways to access the entitlement with less administrative burden.

The policy will mean new mothers and fathers can be the primary PPL claimant. Both parents will also be able to take weeks of leave at the same time for new families to spend time together as a unit.

Under previous arrangements, mothers needed to claim the PPL and then transfer it to the other parent.

PPL eligibility will also be expanded to include a $350,000 family income test, which new parents can be assessed under if they do not meet the individual income test.

Education minister Jason Clare said the measures were examples of tangible economic reform, boosting productivity and cutting the cost of living for more than a million Australian families.

“It means parents have the chance to do more paid work if they want to, which means thousands of skilled workers for the economy,” Clare said.

A family with a median combined income of $120,000 with one child in early childhood education will save $1780 in the first year of the plan.

Additional changes will allow new parents, whose partners’ residency requirements have previously made accessing PPL difficult, to take that time off instead. This will see about 1500 families receive fairer support.

“We are committed to making a better Australia and leaving no one behind. These measures to help families do just that,” minister Rishworth added.

A breakdown of where the families set to benefit reside shows the majority of households (410,000) live in NSW, followed by Victoria (302,100), Queensland (284,100), WA (111,800), SA (85,000), the ACT (30,400), Tasmania (22,000) and the NT (10,900).

It's launched! Australia's first playgroup Playgroup Statement is out in the world. Thanks to @playgroupsa @EarlyChildAust & @ACUmedia for helping us celebrate. And special thanks to “Minister for Playgroups” @AmandaRishworth for her strong support – and hands-on consultation! pic.twitter.com/mZsJ9mY7I1 — PlaygroupAustralia (@playgroupaus) October 21, 2022

The government has also revealed it will invest $12.4 million in playgroups and toy libraries — an election commitment to create avenues for families who might not access formalised care with educational care.

Commenting on the measure, minister for early education and youth Anne Aly said playgroups and toy libraries were a key entry point to early childhood education for vulnerable families.

“They improve the early development and wellbeing of children, improve parent-child relationships and increase feelings of belonging and connection in families with their communities,” she said.

The government’s early education and childcare agenda is committed to ensuring children aged 0-5 years have access to play-based learning, regardless of socio-economic status. This period in a child’s development is when there is one of the most important times for brain development.

The minister also noted the “vital role” of childcare centres in supporting new families.

“Early childhood education and care improves the education and health outcomes of our children,” Aly said.

