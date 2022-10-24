Defence paints-up Babcock, Lockheed in $1.96 billion military HF radio deal

Ink has finally hit paper for Defence’s near $2 billion military high-frequency radio upgrade, which connects services together, with preferred tenderer Babcock International given the green light to deliver the rollout by minister for defence industry Pat Conroy.

Announced in 2021 and funded well before tomorrow’s this year’s Budget, the project is a collaboration between Defence, Babcock and Lockheed Martin that will include a major new radio infrastructure build in Darwin.

High-frequency radio is a mainstay of military operations communications because of its stability at long ranges and ability to be digitised to carry data for command-and-control functions, like aiming live fire.

Conroy said the government would invest $1.96 billion to “upgrade communications equipment and facilities across Australia” and would also establish a software-development centre in Adelaide in addition to building the Darwin site.

“In partnership with Babcock Pty Ltd, Defence will grow and strengthen Australian industry’s high-frequency communications capacity, further developing workforce skills, knowledge and expertise that are central to delivering this leading-edge capability,” Conroy said.

“This will complement Defence’s investment in secure and resilient satellite communications to support our soldiers, sailors and aviators on operations at home and abroad.”

The contract comes as Defence undergoes a wholesale strategic review to decide which projects will proceed as planned, be axed or accelerated.

It is widely expected cyber defences will get a top-up in the Budget after two consecutive high-profile cyber attacks: one on Optus, which runs a Defence satellite, and the other on Medibank Private, which also previously provided outsourced health services to Defence personnel.

The Medibank contract with Defence was controversial.

In 2014, the Australian Medical Association accused Medibank of cutting corners and later demanded the company be audited after a key optometry deal worth around $33 million was terminated over the unauthorised offshoring of personal information of Defence personnel by Medibank’s provider, Luxottica.

READ MORE:

Defence hires multinational Addecco for $20 million recruitment outsourcing deal