Budget to help community services keep lights on

Advocates have welcomed the government’s pledge of $560 million over four years to the ‘chronically underfunded’ community services sector, which has experienced extreme cost pressures in its work supporting vulnerable communities.

According to anti-poverty group the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS), the additional money will give essential community services a lifeline during a time of increased demand.

ACOSS CEO Dr Cassandra Goldie said the sector faced soaring inflation in a climate where their services had been chronically underfunded for nearly a decade.

“These services have been at the frontline of Australia’s response to fires, floods and the pandemic during the past three years,” Goldie said.

“The surge in demand from the community in recent years, combined with escalating inflation and wage pressures, have pushed the sector to breaking point.”

From Goldie’s perspective, government support to strengthen the financial viability of the sector is a “welcome first step” to ensuring workers lending everyday Australians a hand were fairly paid.

“Many ACOSS members were distraught about the prospect of reducing services or cutting staff hours because of cost.

“Our staff — about 80% of whom are women — are on the frontline every day helping others. We must ensure that these essential services can respond to the latest emergencies with staff who are respected and adequately paid,” she said.

The government’s four-year funding pledge will be distributed to the sector via the Department of Social Services and the National Indigenous Australians Agency to service providers.

ACOSS senior advisor Rob Sturrock said he was looking forward to assisting with the policy implementation so that its benefits could be realised as soon as possible. But he warned this short-term solution would not solve the government’s over-reliance on the sector, especially during cyclical times of multiple disasters such as the current flooding emergencies across the country.

“We will continue to advocate for government to improve the level of investment in community services, making the case for public funding based on population need,” Sturrock said.

“People experiencing poverty, disadvantage and hardship will continue to struggle to rebuild their lives unless community services are sustainably and transparently funded to fully support them over the long term.”

