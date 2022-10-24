CPSU looks forward to Budget restoring APS capacity

For the Community and Public Sector Union’s Melissa Donnelly, Tuesday’s Budget will be about how the capacity of the APS will be rebuilt, adding she looked forward to seeing the federal government’s commitments in “black and white”.

“We are looking to this Budget with a real sense of optimism and we’re very hopeful to see some of those long-term cuts start to be addressed in this Budget,” the CPSU national secretary told The Mandarin.

“There’s really important work that the public sector needs to do for the whole community and we really need to build our capacity and expertise of the public service.”

Donnelly added the CPSU was looking forward to seeing how the Labor government was going to address mass outsourcing and artificial staffing caps in its first Budget since being elected.

The allocation of extra staff in Home Affairs to address the visa backlog was an example Donnelly pointed to as the Labor government’s more positive attitude towards the public service.

However, one Budget alone would not be enough to reverse the damage to the public service the secretary said.

“There is really important work that the public sector needs to be doing when you look at things like climate change, the role of climate change policy, and in public sector science, the role of the public service is really important.

“It’s critical that the government starts that task [of APS reform], but it’s definitely not a short job.”

On the 3% pay increase as part of the interim workplace arrangements, Donnelly said it was a sign of the start of “genuine bargaining”, with the bargaining date expected to be sometime next year.

According to The Mandarin‘s own calculations, the interim pay bump will add $700 million a year to Budget costs.

At the moment, the CPSU is consulting with its members, with discussions with agencies about bargaining to take place in the coming weeks.

Donnelly said although wages were obviously always an important question, one concern brought up in discussions thus far was the right to flexible work.

“What we’re seeing on the ‘working from home’ front is quite different approaches across different agencies.

“And, unfortunately, that’s not always easy to understand when you compare the work of an agency that might be more facilitative than an agency who’s taken a more restrictive approach.

“What people want to see is clear rights around your ability to access and request working from home, capacity and transparency about how those decisions are made.”

The national secretary added the COVID-19 pandemic had proven public servants were capable of doing their work from home.

“There are security issues, there are a range of issues about information protection and so on.

“But what the pandemic shows that we can, as a sector, manage those issues and provide that security and that certainty to ensure that people are able to work safely and securely and efficiently in that home environment.”

READ MORE:

Commonwealth public servants’ 3% pay rise a starting point in negotiations