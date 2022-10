Economists see sense in ‘slowly does it’ approach to wellbeing framework

The tenor of Labor’s federal Budget will be all about laying the groundwork for its return to power; however, experts say the introduction of a wellbeing framework will be equivalent to the government dipping its toe into the water. Only time will tell whether the concept sticks but this new approach may transform the way policy shapes Australia’s future, and it is getting some economists excited.

Warwick Smith, from the University of Melbourne’s School of Social and Political Sciences, believes there is huge scope for more rigorous wellbeing metrics to cut across the work of all government agencies and departments.

The research economist singled out the example of Wales, which requires every public institution to develop a plan according to a set of wellbeing principles under the Future Generations Act, and is monitored by a dedicated commissioner, as a model Australia can aspire to. The key was to create a framework that encouraged the APS to do things differently to change outcomes, he said.