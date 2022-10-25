Agent X reporting for duty

Eight new assumed identity authorisations were granted and 50 cancelled during the 2021-22 financial year, according to an annual report on how many secret identities were being used for undercover operations.

New identities that were authorised during the financial year “were used by authorised law enforcement officers within the Australian Border Force officers conducting surveillance activities for investigation and intelligence gathering in relation to suspected criminal activities under the Customs Act 1901 and Migration Act 1958 (Cth)”, the report prepared for the commonwealth attorney-general says.

Laws provide for the creation of identities for officers working undercover where they are needed for the purposes of conducting an investigation, and a report must be prepared for the relevant minister each year about how often these powers under the law are used.

The report says that there were 50 authorities cancelled during the financial year and this was up by 48 the previous year.

A footnote to this brief report reveals that the Australian Border Force discontinued its special operations capability that included the management of human sources.

No applications to grant authorities were refused, the report says, and there were no authorities transferred by or to the chief officer.

Each of these reports must inform the relevant minister about whether people who had been granted secret identities had done anything untoward during their time on an operation.

“A review of the use of assumed identities was conducted in July 2022 and did not identify any instances of fraudulent or unlawful activity by law enforcement officers in the Department,” the report says.

Reports are also required to be produced informing relevant ministers of when witness identity protection certificates are issued.

The latest of the reports landed in the blizzard of annual reporting that hit the parliament website last week, and it says there were no witness identity protection certificates given during the 2021-22 financial year nor were there any such certificates cancelled.

These reports also require disclosure to the relevant minister of whether there was permission given to release information that could disclose or lead to the disclosure of an operative’s identity or place of residence. No such disclosures took place.

