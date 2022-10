COVID-19’s salient lessons for pandemic management

The response to COVID-19 in Australia was seen, at least for a time, as a model of suppression. In the not-so-distant past, the language of elimination was even used, with heavy military metaphors such as “crushing” the virus figuring in daily press announcements.

Until the omicron variant defied both elimination and suppression, prompting governments to shift the focus to vaccination rates, pandemic measures were synonymous with those of law enforcement. Public health orders comprising lockdowns, school and business closures and mask-wearing, were to be abided by strictly. Breaches resulted in stiff notices.

Fault Lines: An independent review into Australia’s response to COVID-19, suggests that such measures were harsh and exacerbated pre-existing social inequalities. Chaired by Professor Peter Shergold and funded by the Paul Ramsay Foundation, Minderoo and the John & Myriam Wylie Foundation, the panel was preoccupied with one central question: “What can Australia learn from the COVID-19 pandemic and be better prepared for the next health crisis?”