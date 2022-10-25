Bureau of Meteorology in operating surplus for 2021-22

Does depreciation matter when it comes to the financial statements of the Bureau of Meteorology? The Bureau leaves that up to the reader to decide which version of its operating result they like when it outlines its operating result in its recently released annual report.

The Bureau’s 2021-22 annual report says it reported a $46.7 million operating surplus excluding depreciation, the surplus eating expense, against a budgeted surplus of $18.8 million.

“This surplus is largely due to own-source revenue used for assets, as well as externally generated project activity and lower supplier expenditure,” the annual report says.

Another operating result for the Bureau is presented in the very next paragraph of the annual report, which includes depreciation.

“After including depreciation, the operating result was a deficit of $73.5 million in 2021–22, compared to a deficit of $152.6 million in 2020–21,” the annual report says.

“This deficit was expected, as the Bureau — like all Australian Government agencies — is not funded for depreciation, but instead receives a separate asset capital injection.”

Revenue for the nation’s weather-forecasting supremos was $405.7 million in total, with $315.7 million appropriated by the federal government.

The balance of $90 million was either income the Bureau itself sourced or other income.

Staffing costs may up 42% of the $479.2 million total that represents operating expenditure, with supplier costs making up 31% of that expenditure amount.

The Bureau’s recent attempt to change the way in which media outlets referred to it when it reported on weather forecasts bombed in the past week, but that move was a part of a broader communications strategy outlined in the annual report.

“The Bureau worked on developing a refreshed brand, including a new visual identity, with a new Bureau Style Guide and an online style hub. The Bureau’s refreshed brand and visual identity will be rolled out across 2022–23,” the annual report says.

Part of the past financial year was spent by the Bureau upping its game in the communications department.

“The Bureau’s media functions were brought together, and an external communications team was established, enabling a more strategic and cohesive approach to communications with customers, stakeholders and partners,” the BoM report says.

“A stronger focus was placed on sharing the detail of the Bureau’s work and the impact and value delivered to customers.”

READ MORE:

BOM’s no good, very bad day as name change storms Twitter