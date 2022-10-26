What the governor-general got up to over lockdown

Governor-general David Hurley and his wife conducted 286 virtual engagements during two months of lockdown in the nation’s capital, according to the latest annual report of the Office of the Official Secretary To The Governor-General.

The report says that the office, which supports the activities of the governor-general, shifted to working from home during the pandemic like much of the rest of the country.

COVID restrictions meant many engagements that would otherwise be attended by the King’s representative in person were held online.

“For example, during the two-month lockdown in the Australian Capital Territory between August and October, the Governor-General and Mrs Hurley undertook 286 virtual engagements,” the report says.

“Similarly, constitutional and ceremonial responsibilities such as Federal Executive Council and receiving credentials from foreign Heads of Mission were conducted digitally.”

There were also changes in the way the staff supporting the governor-general did their jobs.

“Planning horizons were shortened and processes streamlined to provide more flexible, agile and responsive support to the governor-general’s program during a dynamic and rapidly changing work environment,” the report says.

The office supporting the governor-general reports what it calls a “modest surplus” from ordinary operating activities but the actual result — what the office calls a “technical loss” — was due to the fact that it had to get information technology needs sorted.

This “technical loss” is blamed on a change of accounting guidance that caused something to be expensed rather than be treated as an asset and kept on the office’s books.

“The change required outlays under the Office’s Digital Transformation Program to be classified as operating rather than capital expenditure, resulting in a technical loss of $2.87 million,” the annual report says.

“This will be balanced next financial year when the equivalent amount is restored to the 2022-23 operating funding.”

The office’s annual report says in another part of the document that the change in accounting treatment that it was required to apply does not have ongoing impacts on the ability of the office to do its everyday work.

A section in the report on the energy consumption and greenhouse emissions says that the office’s power reduced by almost 1% but this is attributed to the fact the office had people working from home during the pandemic.

It also outlines the policy the office has of encouraging employees to keep flight and vehicle use to a minimum.

“The Office’s fuel consumption from transport and machinery reduced considerably this financial year compared with previous years. There was significantly reduced travel due to the COVID-19 related lockdowns in various parts of Australia,” the report says.

“As a result, the greenhouse gas emissions from transport and machinery declined by 22 per cent. Transport and machinery fuel consumption and emissions are calculated on vehicles and machinery owned by the Office.”

