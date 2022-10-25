403 years of parliamentary experience lost as 26 state MPs jump ship

The NSW and Victorian governments will lose a combined 403 years of parliamentary experience when a large group of MPs retire at each state’s coming elections.

As Crikey reported on Monday, more than two dozen government MPs have said they will quit. On Monday night another name was added to the list: NSW health minister Brad Hazzard said he won’t run again, ending a 32-year career in parliament.

Hazzard, who was key in managing the NSW coronavirus response, described the pandemic as a “gruelling and a deeply upsetting time”, and said it was “time for a new beginning”.

The 14 government MPs in Victoria who will quit at the November election have been in parliament for a combined 211 years. Richmond MP Richard Wynne, who has held his seat since 1999, is the longest-serving to be leaving.

In NSW, where the 12 MPs who are quitting next March include five ministers, the government will lose 192 years of combined experience.

Monash University politics Professor Paul Strangio said the retirement rate could be explained by the fact both governments have been in power for a long time.

“The Coalition has been in office in NSW since 2011 and Labor has been in office in Victoria since 2014,” he said. “In that sense, I don’t think it’s exceptional. Note, however, that not all of the departures are voluntary — the members have been pushed out for various reasons.”

Strangio said the quitters in Victoria’s lower house alone make up about a quarter of the Labor government’s seats in that chamber.

“What it does produce is a major injection of new blood,” he said. “Arguably a process of renewal, something which is difficult to achieve in government.”

Hazzard, who was first elected as the MP for Wakehurst in 1991, is by far the longest-serving NSW government member planning to quit.

The runner-up, Oxley MP Melinda Pavey, first entered parliament as an upper house MP in 2002.

Victorian MPs who will retire

Martin Foley, Albert Park MP, ex-health minister — 15 years in parliament.

James Merlino, Monbulk MP, ex-deputy premier — 20 years.

Lisa Neville, Bellarine MP, ex-police minister — 19 years.

Martin Pakula, Keysborough MP, ex-trade minister — 16 years.

Luke Donnellan, Narre Warren North MP, ex-child protection minister — 19 years.

John Eren, Lara MP, ex-sport minister — 19 years.

Mark Gepp, upper house MP for Northern Victoria — five years.

Danielle Green, Yan Yean MP — 19 years.

Dustin Halse, Ringwood MP — three years.

Jill Hennessy, Altona MP, ex-attorney general — 12 years.

Marlene Kairouz, Kororoit MP, ex-suburban development minister — 14 years.

Frank McGuire, Broadmeadows MP — 11 years.

Robin Scott, Preston MP, ex-veterans minister — 16 years.

Richard Wynne, Richmond MP, ex-planning minister — 23 years.

NSW MPs who will retire

Brad Hazzard, Wakehurst MP, health minister — 32 years.

David Elliott, Baulkham Hills MP, transport minister — 12 years.

Rob Stokes, Pittwater MP, infrastructure minister — 16 years.

Jonathan O’Dea, Davidson MP, speaker — 16 years.

Geoff Lee, Parramatta MP, corrections minister — 12 years.

Victor Dominello, Ryde MP, customer service minister — 15 years.

Kevin Connolly, Riverstone MP — 12 years.

Gabrielle Upton, Vaucluse MP, ex-attorney general — 12 years.

Shelley Hancock, South Coast MP, ex-local government minister — 20 years.

Stephen Bromhead, Myall Lakes MP — 12 years.

Chris Gulaptis, Clarence MP — 12 years.

Melinda Pavey, Oxley MP, ex-water minister — 21 years.

This article is reproduced from our sister publication Crikey.

