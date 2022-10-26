Agencies use annual reports to express their feelings about accounting rules

It will not be noticed by too many people because of the federal Budget, but attention needs to be drawn to how some of our agencies are describing their financial performance in annual reports that have been tabled over the past week.

Buried in the avalanche of annual reports are disclosures that indicate some departments or agencies don’t like the accounting rules with which they are required to comply.

How do we know? They actually tell us by pointing to certain numbers that make their results look a tad uglier than they’d like.

Consider the disclosure made in the annual report of the Official Secretary of the Governor-General when that office is lumbered with a cost for a costly information technology project.

The office reports it had a modest operating surplus — clearly a number to which the office wants to draw your attention, dear reader — but there was a nasty piece of accounting that wiped that out.

That nasty piece of accounting is given prominence in the report.

“The change required outlays under the office’s Digital Transformation Program to be classified as operating rather than capital expenditure, resulting in a technical loss of $2.87 million,” the report says.

“This will be balanced next financial year, when the equivalent amount is restored to the 2022–23 operating funding.”

Calling this a “technical loss” is a way of downplaying the accounting impact. What has occurred here is that accounting guidance has meant that entire amount hits the bottom line in the year in which an expense is incurred.

That would lessen the total of any surplus and — as is the case with the Office of the Official Secretary — in some circumstances wipe out a surplus that makes the numbers look at least a little bit flashy.

There is nothing technical about the loss when the guidance requires you to expense the amount paid but it is also true that the issue in accounting is timing.

What about the advantage of expensing something early from the perspective of analysis? Expensing something that wipes out a modest surplus one year means that depreciation does not flow through the agency’s bottom line in subsequent years as a result of a particular line item.

Other agencies take special care to tell readers of their accounts that there is an operating result before nasty accounting entries related to depreciation and then they disclose what the numbers are like in the narrative.

AUSTRAC and the Bureau of Meteorology do this in the text of their annual reports, but what sense are people supposed to make of it?

You either use assets that are not classed as having an indefinite life in running an organisation, or you don’t. Depreciation is an attempt in accounting terms to reflect the depletion of the useful life of an asset used in the operations of an entity.

Explaining away certain line items or expenses as technical or stripping them away from a result can be done but it is something readers should treat with a degree of scepticism.

The full picture with all of its ugliness is what readers should pay attention to and not just the bits of the narrative that make a bottom line look pretty.