Low hanging APS cuts a harder task than they look

Former politicians entitled to business class airfares have had funding for their travel quadrupled, while public servants are yet to learn what new travel restrictions and cutbacks will be meted out to them over coming months.

That’s the short, sharp and still rather opaque reality of more than $22 billion in expenditure reductions booked into the Albanese government’s first Budget, as treasurer Jim Chalmers and finance minister Katy Gallagher set about selling a more responsible and sustainable fiscal dream.

While there is plenty of detail from any number of low-hanging boondoggles and assorted pork products to trim, like $1.7 billion apiece from the Regional Accelerator Program and the National Water Fund’s appropriately named Hell’s Gate Dam project, a lot of detail is still missing.

Take, for instance, the $6.5 billion booked against “re-profiling of infrastructure projects to better align the investment with construction market conditions”.

Or the $3.6 billion in reduced spending in external labour, advertising, travel and legal expenses.

What we know is the Australian Public Service travel and credit card account is due back to market imminently and that travel is already well down and revering slowly.

But there’s no headline figure for what’s getting hacked out or whether public servants will be forced to take the Murray’s bus to Sydney if Qantas can’t meet a fare maximum threshold.

Similarly, the figure has been inked but the detail is missing on advertising, legal, contractor and consulting expenses, raising the unpalatable prospect that agencies could just be told to find the savings any way they can via some sort of blanket reduction should a voluntary sacrifice be unavailable.

This said, reducing legal expenses is fairly straightforward. Litigate less, cut your losses and don’t drag every second social security, immigration and NDIS claim through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Perhaps hire a few more Legislative drafters and put in place some scholarships to attract back talent gone to the coalition of the billing.

External labour reduction will be far harder, especially if private sector wages remain well elevated above the public sector because few contractors will take a pay cut for permanency when the premium is between 30% and 50%, especially if they already have a mortgage.

“The defining characteristic of this Budget is spending restraint,” Treasurer Jim Chalmers said during lock-up, saying in his speech that “our fiscal strategy puts a premium on restraint.”

The idea that restraint in itself attracts a higher value, as amusing as it is, says plenty about how the way forward for the APS will unfold.

But there is also a restraint on detail that can be scrutinised and might otherwise distract or trip up a government recasting the agenda by spooking various interest groups and stakeholders.

The APS has been firmly dealt back into the policy picture and its advice and counsel will be sought and listened to. The flip side of that bargain is that agencies will now need to find ways of doing more with less, as the permanent headcount is gradually increased.

If there is a recession in Australia and high employment falls off a cliff, Chalmers and Gallagher will look like prophets. If the economy rebounds strongly, those targets for cuts may be sacrificed to the gods of Budget repair of needing more expenses to generate more revenue.

As for the fourfold increase in former politicians’ travel Budget, Finance confirmed that these were for flights for former prime ministers, cabinet secretaries and senate presidents and speakers of the house of representatives.

The increase, we were told, came from an actuarial assessment that took the amount from $152,000 to $609,000. Travel was now returning to normal despite appearances over the previous year.

Herein lies Katy Gallagher and Jim Chalmers’ challenge.