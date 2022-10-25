Budget details where Jobs and Skills Australia’s funding will come from

The government has allocated $12.9 million over three years towards the establishment of the new agency Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA).

Breaking the funding down over the forward estimates, $4.1 million has been allocated for 2022-23, $7.4 million for 2023-24, and $1.4 million for 2024-25.

The government identified money from the “redirection” of funding from five programs to support the establishment of the agency, totalling $115.3 million over four years.

Some of the initiatives on the chopping board include the Mid-Career Checkpoint Pilot, worth $56.2 million over two years; the ReBoot initiative from the March Budget, worth $42.1 million over four years; and an advertising campaign for Workforce Australia, worth $4.0 million over two years.

The government said the funding was identified for reallocation as part of the Spending Audit.

In the Budget, the government said the agency would work with governments, employers, and unions with a focus on workforce planning and skills shortages.

The Jobs and Skills Summit earlier this year was part of the consultation for the settting-up of the new agency, which will sit within the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations.

JSA will replace the National Skills Commission, with the agency having a broader remit than the commission.

Two studies that the government has tasked the new agency within the Budget focus on clean energy and adult foundation skills.

The agency will conduct a capacity study into transforming Australia’s workforce to support a clean energy economy as a component of the New Energy Skills Program, which overall was allocated $9.6 million over five years.

JSA will also be responsible for looking into adult literacy, numeracy and digital literacy skills, involving a national survey, analysis of commonwealth data, and an examination of First Nations representation in foundational skills studies.

The funding for the study, costing $2.6 million, comes from Australia temporarily withdrawing from the OECD’s Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competencies survey, which amounted to $12.3 million over four years.

Speaking to The Mandarin prior to the Budget, University of Queensland economist Professor John Quiggin was critical of the government’s emphasis being on a skills shortage and not on prioritising education.

“The government came to power promising a full employment White Paper and talking about maintaining full employment,” the economist said.

“But the pressure from the business sector, of course, is all about skill shortages, which basically means they think the level of employment is too high.”

Quiggin added that whichever agency was responsible for this must recognise it was not going to have any impact on skill shortages in either the medium or short term.