Dare to dream: Housing Accord signals government’s return to market rebuilding

The revelation of a federally-backed government entry into the housing market through the creation of a new cross-sectoral, cross-jurisdictional grand project to deliver 1 million “new well-located homes over five years from 2024” has emerged as the centrepiece and vision piece of the Budget.

Funded from a $10 billion pot dubbed the Housing Australia Future Fund, which appears to have been created without the sale of a major public asset, the vision speaks directly to the people who are reliant on the bank of mum and dad or cut out of the housing ownership market altogether.

There’s a smattering of enabling funding, some of it quite chunky, like the expansion of the $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility, but the big ticket, blue sky policy is really more about the government being a guiding player in malfunctioning markets and acting as a coordinator.

Nothing will really happen with the Housing Accord that ropes in superannuation funds, unions, the construction industry and state and local governments into Hawke-era consensus style common purpose to build national wealth and control market aberrations.

It needs to be said that Big Super, aka industry funds, has been publicly supportive of the intentions of its political creators but far more hard-nosed about just signing onto any massive new build-to-rent creation that could spook their members.

The Housing Accord isn’t about that, it’s about — with no pun intended — ‘connected policy’ that deals with housing affordability, energy affordability, transport and de-carbonisation and recalibrating all into one holistic economic goal rather than shopping around for solutions that deal with a single issue but don’t fix the bigger problem.

What Chalmers is essentially looking at is a ‘new model build’ for Australian dwellings and homes that can be affordable, energy-efficient, sustainable, and self-generative (in terms of electricity), and also that can act as batteries to eventually power electric vehicles.

This is hugely ambitious, but it’s also hugely possible because setting national standards and requirements for new builds is the logical way to get buy-in from developers who are usually content to throw up whatever they can get a fast buck for.

Super funds have had their wheels greased via a rental subsidy to make sure their return on investment makes the cut with investment analysts, a price that’s probably worth it considering the other funding options available to a Labor government that would be more rapacious than benign.

The vision is reminiscent of Patrick Troy’s Building Australia, which looked at the role of government in creating communities, often in regional areas, including the building of houses that were both utilitarian and well-designed.

The humble Canberra ‘ex-govie’ is the classic representation of this, where quality housing was made affordable to the masses willing to move and create a community or an industry.

Importantly, Troy distinguished this kind of building from so-called social housing or welfare housing that was intended to replace slums under Menzies but not to be so well designed that people would not aspire to the private market.

The modernist public housing of the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s was testament to how bad design and build quality could get, with whole suburbs later razed thanks to their ability to breed social dysfunction and entrench intergenerational poverty.

Chalmers can see through the dangers here, and he’s not going back to nasty, quick emergency builds like those delivered under GFC measures under Kevin Rudd. Not Rudd’s fault, but not good building either.

Chalmers has, in a rare moment, connected the dots and painted a vision for a change. It’s a bit technical and chewy, but it’s refreshing nonetheless.

He is starting as he means to continue, and there are goals well beyond the first term here. That may not be such a bad thing if he can deliver on the coordination. That will be the hard part. But he’s gone in early and bought some time.