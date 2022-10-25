New government spells out expectations for APS in October budget

To restore the reputation of the APS as a ‘trusted advisor to government’, Katy Gallagher has highlighted why continued cultural evolution is necessary in Canberra.

Public servants who are dynamic and respectful, have integrity, value others, and empower others, are kicking goals in the eyes of senator Gallagher.

According to the minister for the public service, the essential characteristics for mandarins to succeed are contained in the brand new charter of leadership behaviours released by the Secretaries’ Board this year.

“Leadership is a key enabler of change, and the expectations for senior APS leaders are made clear [in the charter],” Gallagher wrote in the preface to the Budget paper which details the government’s agency resourcing plans for 2022-23.

Under Labor, there would be a renewed focus on unearthing and investigating official corruption with the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), she said, complementing the efforts of the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC).

“The NACC will strengthen Australia’s existing integrity framework by ensuring there is an agency with a dedicated focus on detecting and investigating serious or systemic corruption,” Gallagher said.

“The Commission will complement other work across government to strengthen public sector integrity, including introducing new corruption-prevention measures, improving protections for whistle-blowers and establishing and enforcing a robust Code of Conduct for ministers and for ministerial staff,” she added.

Integrity is one of the priorities for the new government’s APS reform agenda, which also hinges on making the bureaucracy a model employer, ensuring it has the capacity to do its job well, and takes an approach which puts people and businesses at the centre of policy and services.

A new charter of partnerships and engagement implemented by the public service will lead the way in bringing a citizen-focused approach, drawing on collaboration and international best practice for co-design.

“This will make it clear how the government will bring services together to make interactions with government easier and outline how to design policies and programs with the people they impact,” Gallagher said.

“The government is committed to building [sic] an APS with a strengthened ability to work with communities to design policy and services, and to deliver these more efficiently and with greater integrity, will provide better outcomes and increased value for money for the Australian people.”

The senator said simple, accessible and reliable government services should be the standard public servants reached for.

“Face-to-face services across Australia, including in regional Australia, will be boosted to provide increased accessible and direct support to the public and deliver an improved customer experience.

“Expanded face-to-face services will make it easier for customers, including vulnerable people and those with complex needs, to access high-quality, connected and integrated government services,” she said.

Referencing the introduction of long-term insights briefings, which the minister recently unveiled at the IPAA national conference earlier this month, Gallagher said her vision for quality advice to government was a process that streamlined and consolidated the inputs of the community, academic, industry and the not-for-profit sectors. This advice will seek to identify solutions to specific long term policy challenges.

“The government is committed to improving service delivery across Australia, including rebuilding the capacity and capability of the APS through addressing excessive reliance on contractors, consultants and labour hire companies.

“As part of this commitment, the Government is investing in new, secure frontline service delivery jobs at Services Australia, the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the National Disability Insurance Agency.”