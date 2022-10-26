‘Ambitious, enduring, capable’: the Budget superlatives casting Labor’s aspirations for the APS

The government’s long list of work for the public service suggests a busy time for the bureaucracy over the forward estimates, but much of the Budget details high-level objectives of the government’s APS reform agenda rather than explain just how it will slog through to get everything done.

Last night’s Budget included the headline that Labor’s “budget repair” job had achieved $22 billion in savings that would redirect money to “pay for things Australians value most”. Of that total, a miscellaneous category of savings valued at $3.6 billion highlighted the government’s consultant and external labour hire spend.

Although detail on just where the Budget’s $3.6 billion in savings — which captures a wide berth of government advertising, travel, legal expenses and external labour costs — remains sketchy insofar as just how the APS will accomplish an ambitious policy agenda, the minister in charge of the public service believes the composition and values of the public service matter just as much as the number of people in its ranks.

“Continued cultural evolution is necessary for the APS to respond to growing public expectations, and to strengthen the APS’s role as a trusted adviser to government,” minister for finance and the public service Katy Gallagher wrote in the prefect to Budget paper number 4.

The government’s investment in the APS required setting clear expectations about what the public service should be, Gallagher said, emphasising her desire for a productive, connected and professional workforce.

“[This] will build a stronger, more inclusive APS which holds itself to a high standard and embodies integrity in everything it does.

“Through the government’s reforms, we will grow the APS, support greater transparency and genuine partnership with the Australian community and position the APS to work dynamically to support the government in delivering its agenda for all Australians now and into the future.”

One of the ways the minister expects this evolution to take effect is by ensuring the government is a model employer who offers a true sense of belonging for all people working in the APS — better workforce diversity and inclusion targets will lift outcomes for the public, she said.

“In order for the APS to appropriately serve the Australian community it needs to reflect the diversity of that community,” Gallagher said.

“The government has identified increased representation of First Nations peoples, gender equality and disability employment as clear priorities.”

Aiming for better Indigenous representation

For better Indigenous representation in the APS, Gallagher endorsed a target of First Nations employment of 5% by 2030 under a commonwealth workforce strategy introduced two years ago.

The strategy aims to lift the retention and representation of First Nations employees across all classification levels and business areas. It focuses on boosting outcomes across three key areas, including cultural integrity, career pathways, and career development and advancement.

An affirmative measure recruitment hub, launched in July this year and designed to attract First Nations talent to the APS, was also held up by the minister as a valuable resource for commonwealth employees.

An ATSI employee-value-proposition resource for government agencies, which can be accessed via the hub, also provided templates, advice and checklists to help agencies create compelling recruitment campaigns for specific federal workplaces.

Whole-of-APS focus for gender equality, minister notes ‘significant progress’ to date

Gallagher said the government was also committed to advancing gender equality in the commonwealth workforce. She pointed to a Women’s Economic Equality Taskforce, which would support whole-of-government efforts to advance women’s economic equality and the APS Gender Equality Strategy.

The minister also underscored the importance of transparency and reducing the gender pay gap in the APS, declaring all government agencies would be required to report to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) as a model employer.

“The average gender pay gap in the APS has continued to trend down over the last six years, likely driven by the increasing representation of women at higher levels of the APS.

“The current APS gender pay gap is 6%, which is less than half the broader workforce,” Gallagher said.

“The gap between the overall representation of women in the APS and their representation at the senior executive service (SES) classification level continues to narrow.

“While women reached gender parity (50%) in the overall SES cohort in 2021, this has not yet been achieved at the SES Band 2 and SES Band 3 classification levels,” she said.

Other initiatives, such as reviewing the Maternity Leave (Commonwealth Employees) Act 1973, will help government workplaces continue the downward trend for the gender pay gap in the APS.

Disability hiring and retention target of 7% within three years

The minister added data was key to supporting better outcomes for people with a disability and announced a joint project between the PM&C and the APSC to apply behavioural economics to choose appropriate ways to increase disability identification and support opportunities in the APS.

The project will consult with the Australian Human Rights Commission to develop suitable strategies for the employment of people with a disability.

“APS agencies understand the importance of interventions that will support a positive employee experience for people with disability,” Gallagher said.

“The Disability Contact Officer model is a recent example of a whole-of-APS initiative established to improve recruitment, retention and career development for people with disability.”

The APS Disability Employment Strategy sets out a target of 7% of APS workers with a disability by 2025.

How digital traineeships can advance diverse employment opportunities in government

A budget investment over the forward estimates will deliver 1,000 digital traineeships in government departments and agencies to build APS capability in related fields. This funding injection was endorsed by the Albanese government following September’s Jobs & Skills Summit.

According to Senator Gallagher, the program will offer flexible digital skills training alongside APS employment to First Nations peoples, women, older people, veterans transitioning to civilian roles and their spouses.

“The new initiative will support people starting their career, moving between careers or re-entering the workforce into digital roles. It will provide employment opportunities to establish a digital career in the APS with a focus on attracting people from under-represented groups,” Gallagher said.

Traineeships will be available to participants in regional and metropolitan locations across the country for a duration of 12 months. Upon completion, trainees will graduate with a Certificate IV qualification in a digital or technology-related field.

“The digital profession currently has over 7,100 members from all tiers of government benefiting from access to career development and training, mobility opportunities, networking and mentorship, and a platform for recognition of their skills and expertise,” the minister added, referring to a new APS professional stream that has been launched to foster a more “data-driven” culture.