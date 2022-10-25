October Budget expands migration program by another 3,000

The major immigration policy development in the October Budget was further expansion of the migration program by 3,000 places to 198,000 per annum. It will accommodate a new Pacific Engagement Visa, with funding of $175.1 million over four years and $80.3 million per annum ongoing.

In addition, the existing Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) Scheme will be further expanded and enhanced as a feeder to the permanent resident Pacific Engagement Visa, with additional funding of $67.5 million over four years.

The PALM Scheme will be extended from essentially farm work to include employment in aged care, although whether these workers will be trained to Australian standards before or after they arrive is not clear.

Some of the additional money will be directed to increase compliance by employers, with their obligations to properly pay workers and not make exorbitant charges for accommodation, etc. This would be aimed at reducing the extent to which workers are running away from employers, with some applying for asylum.

From November 2019 to September 2022, almost 5,000 Pacific Island nationals have applied for asylum, with Pacific Island nationals now exceeding China and India as a source for asylum seekers. In September 2022, Tonga became Australia’s third-largest source of asylum applications.

The government will be hoping that allowing PALM Scheme workers to also bring families with them, as well as providing a pathway to permanent residence, will help reduce the extent to which Pacific Island nationals are running away from their Australian employers and applying for asylum. The details of how this pathway will work, once established, will be crucial.

Another aim will be that Pacific Island nationals who are granted permanent residence remain in regional Australia to support Australia’s farming sector. But if these workers are not given an opportunity to develop their skills to be able to undertake a wider range of work, with better pay than from just basic labouring work, it is unlikely many will remain in regional Australia once they have permanent residence.

The Pacific Engagement Visa will be Australia’s third permanent migration program visa that caters for people from specific nationalities in contravention of Bob Hawke’s 1989 commitment to non-discrimination in the permanent migration program — the other two being a visa solely for New Zealand citizens and another solely for Hong Kong citizens.

Two surprising immigration-related omissions from the October Budget were resolution of the legacy boat arrival caseload and long-term funding to continue repair of Australia’s visa system.

Legacy boat caseload

The legacy boat caseload refers to those people who arrived by boat before the re-introduction of offshore visa processing under the second Rudd government in 2013. People who arrived by boat after that point, both those still on Manus and Nauru as well as those in Australia, are now being encouraged to take up the offer of re-settlement in New Zealand.

At the end of September 2022, there were 31,275 legacy boat arrivals in Australia. Of these, 29,397 had either been granted a temporary visa or had their application for protection refused. There were a further 1,878 whose applications were still being processed.

Of those whose applications had been finalised, 19,578 had been granted some form of temporary protection while 9,819 had been refused protection but were still living in the community.

It is highly likely the Albanese government will soon announce a pathway to permanent residence for people granted temporary protection. The tricky part will be how to resolve the situation of those who have been found not to be owed protection. There is little choice but to also find a pathway to permanent residence for this group as returning them to their countries of origin will be just about impossible.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has consistently opposed granting any legacy boat arrivals a pathway to permanent residence. His trenchant opposition to granting visas to the Biloela family was part of this, despite the massive cost involved and the community opposition to his position.

He argues that granting legacy boat arrivals any pathway to permanent residence would re-start boat arrivals to Australia, even though the evidence to support this claim has become increasingly flimsy. He looks increasingly like the boy who cried wolf. While there was a minor increase in attempted boat ventures to Australia after the Albanese government was elected, none of these successfully made it to a non-excised part of Australia.

There may again be some increase in boat ventures to Australia when the Albanese government eventually does announce the details of its policy to abolish temporary protection. But while Operation Sovereign Borders remains in place, it is highly unlikely any of these boat ventures will be successful.

The issue for Dutton is what alternative policy does he have for the legacy boat arrivals. While he may consider leaving them on temporary visas for the rest of their lives is to his political advantage, it would also be gratuitously cruel and increase risks of radicalisation and other social problems.

Not finding a long-term resolution for the legacy boat arrivals would be fundamentally bad policy.

Long-term funding for visa processing

When the Albanese government came to office, the gridlock in the visa system was massive and the visa processing function faced massive long-term cuts to its funding. In the October Budget, the government has allocated an additional $40.9 million in 2022-23 to start processing visas faster. And while some progress has been made, there is a very long way to go to fix the myriad of problems that afflict the visa system. Long-term additional funding will have to be provided in the May 2023 Budget to enable Home Affairs to implement a more fulsome plan to fix the visa system.

Additional money will, however, only partly fix things. Visa-processing staff have been treated as second-class for almost a decade. Morale is rock-bottom. This is partly because visa-processing staff have had imposed upon them a largely ineffective law-enforcement culture rather than a nation-building and client-service culture.

On law enforcement and visa integrity, the staff know their departmental leadership and that of the Australian Border Force is failing, particularly through abuse of the asylum system. The integrity of the visa system is in disarray. While most registered migration agents are honest, the evidence points to many unscrupulous agents, registered and unregistered, running riot.

The government has announced a major review of the migration system that is to report in February 2023. This is desperately needed, including to address a number of wicked policy problems and to put our immigration policies into a long-term vision the government can explain to the Australian public.

But given the extent of the problems, can a four-month review produce such a long-term blueprint for our visa and immigration system?