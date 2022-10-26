Staffing increases for PM&C Indigenous affairs agencies in Budget

Staffing figures in the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet showed the government’s increased focus towards Indigenous affairs agencies.

The National Indigenous Australians Agency will receive $3.8 million over four years, with staffing for the agency increased from 1,169 to 1,317.

Other agencies within PM&C with a focus on Indigenous affairs had staffing increased: Aboriginal Hostels Limited (337 to 350), Indigenous Business Australia (203 to 219), and Torres Strait Regional Authority (140 to 154).

Two Indigenous affairs agencies had staffing levels remain the same: the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (142) and the Indigenous Land and Sea Corporation (195).

Revealed within the Regional Ministerial Budget Statement on Tuesday was the work ahead for the initiatives PM&C has been tasked with in regional Australia.

Regionally based PM&C staff amounts to 634 (14.6%), with the Budget stating those staff are critical to delivering services to Indigenous Australians, 62% of whom live outside major cities.

A total of nine regional-focused initiatives were announced within the Budget in PM&C, including funding for the National Family Violence Prevention Legal Services Forum ($3.0 million over three years) and the previously announced expansion of family and domestic violence support in Alice Springs ($3.0 million over two years).

Another initiative was $3.0 million towards the National Family Violence Prevention Legal Service Forum to provide legal advice to First Nations victim-survivors of domestic and family violence.

The government said the funding would help the Forum address the “unacceptably high rates” of violence experienced by First Nations women and children.

In a joint statement, minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney, assistant minister for Indigenous health Malarndirri McCarthy, and senator Patrick Dodson said the government was delivering on its election commitments.

“This Budget makes our commitment to First Nations people real,” the politicians’ statement read.

A new Aboriginal-controlled corporate commonwealth entity was established, called the Northern Territory Aboriginal Investment Corporation, with the government saying its interim board is working to set up the entity by December 2022.

The NTAIC will be responsible for the administration of grants through the Aboriginal Benefit Account.