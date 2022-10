O’Neil invokes new cyber powers as Medibank hack explodes

The federal government has invoked the recently established National Coordination Mechanism (NCM) to bring together security agencies responding to the Medibank hack, as speculation intensifies over whether a previous Department of Defence outsourcing contract attracted malicious actors.

Home affairs minister Clare O’Neil on Tuesday revealed the NCM had been brought into play, as Australian Signals Directorate and Australian Federal Police staff were sent into the ex-government health insurer to assess levels of exfiltration and damage and to lock down potential holes.

“Given the sensitive nature of the data, on Saturday I activated the National Coordination Mechanism to bring together agencies across the Federal Government, states and territories to ensure that all possible support is being provided to Medibank and all those uniquely vulnerable Australians affected by this incident,” O’Neil said in a statement issued on Tuesday as the government was delivering the Budget.