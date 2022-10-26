Passport production thorn in DFAT’s annual report

In the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s 2021-22 Annual Report, only two measures were self-evaluated to be “not on track”, both relating to the production of passports.

From April to June, DFAT said it did not meet its processing passports targets nor did it meets its target of “client satisfaction” with passport production.

In her first secretary’s review since taking on the role, DFAT’s Jan Adams said the “unprecedented demand” for passports was a result of Australia’s border reopening.

“Unfortunately, this higher demand led to significant passport processing and call centre delays. The department responded by more than doubling the number of staff,” Adams wrote.

“We introduced new measures to reduce wait times, including triaging customers waiting in queues and introducing new passport collection ‘pop-up’ sites.”

The annual report stated it was receiving 13,000 to 17,000 applications a day during this period.

Fifty-four per cent of passports were processed within 10 business days, while 94% of priority passports were processed within two business days.

The department said the high demand was due to the removal of COVID-19 lockdown measures, adding an operational surge plan was now in place to cope with demand in 2022-23.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the delay in passport production led to a decrease in client satisfaction by DFAT’s own judgment.

Within the 2021-22 reporting period, 80% of respondents rated DFAT’s passport services as satisfactory or very satisfactory, below its 85% target.

Over the course of the period, DFAT issues 1,488,865 passports, 254,679 priority passports, and 6,832 emergency passports.

Laid down end-to-end, the number of passports printed would measure 260km in total.

The other measures included in the report were either assessed by DFAT to be “on track”, “partially on track”, or “achieved”.

A measure assessed as “partially on track”, was the level of satisfaction of ministers and stakeholders on the quality of DFAT advice.

With the change of government in May, the department said it was unable to conduct its usual end-of-year survey about both the quality and timeliness of advice.

