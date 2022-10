Even the crims get fleeced: Inside law enforcement’s potent push for pokies reform

A landmark joint investigation by state and federal law enforcement agencies and integrity bodies has delivered a damning assessment of the role of cash in money laundering through electronic gaming machines, but the eye-popper is crims largely lose what they launder on one-armed bandits.

Dubbed Project Islington, the probe roped in the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), the NSW Crown Solicitor’s Office, the NSW Police Force, the Data Analytics Centre, and the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research for what is now the definitive document of how pokies and crime interact, intersecting at money laundering.

The key recommendation is the introduction of a mandatory cashless gaming card to remove gambler anonymity, a move resisted time and time again by policymakers.