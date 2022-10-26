Budget 2022: Government agencies on notice of review and evaluation on the horizon

Katy Gallagher flagged the return of independent capability reviews for federal departments and agencies earlier this month but Tuesday night’s budget really tried to get the message across to public servants that internal capability and performance will be closely scrutinised.

The minister for finance and the public service used her preface letter in Budget paper no.4 to stress a stronger and more capable APS was not just about resourcing but also about capability. In fact, lifting the bureaucracy’s capacity to “do its job well” was part of the government’s plan to cut reliance on consultants and contractors.

Senator Gallagher said the reviews would be initially piloted on a select number of agencies. The reviews would be independent and transparent, she added, and complement practical flexible work reforms to “modernise” the way public servants do their jobs.

“They will be forward-looking, identifying what capability is needed for emerging work and challenges,” the minister said.

“Understanding the APS capability, knowing our strengths and weaknesses, and being transparent about how we can do better, is fundamental to building a stronger APS that is committed to improving the lives of Australians.”

The new government’s commitment to transparency and accountability also extended to the public service, Gallagher said.

Citing a renewed focus on unearthing and investigating official corruption with the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), the minister said planned work at the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) to align evaluation functions with service delivery would be complementary to championing transparency in government.

“Evaluation is also a clear priority for the government, as it assesses if the policies and programs deliver what is intended.

“The government will work to align evaluation functions and build capability to support better outcomes for Australians and better quality government spending,” the minister said.

In order to make the APS match-fit and poised to respond to the future challenges, which are becoming increasingly complex, Gallagher said she wanted to see a “stronger and more inclusive” workforce that held itself to a high standard and embodied “integrity in everything it does”.

“The government is committed to ensuring a productive, connected and professional APS to move to a new era of policy development and service delivery.

“Through [these] reforms, we will grow the APS, support greater transparency and genuine partnership with the Australian community and position the APS to work dynamically to support the government in delivering its agenda for all Australians now and into the future,” she said.

