AUKUS, anti-vaxxers and business espionage rise as threats: ASIO chief

The nuclear AUKUS alliance, violent anti-vaxxers and foreign interference in elections and Australian businesses have climbed to the top of the pile of national security threats, according to Australia’s domestic spy chief Mike Burgess.

The list of priority concerns has been revealed in the unclassified version of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation’s (ASIO) annual report, tabled in parliament on Budget night, along with the fact the spy agency has been recruiting (now former) journalists into its ranks.

As Australia commemorated the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombing atrocity, Burgess said “espionage and foreign interference has supplanted terrorism as our principal security concern.”

There are still serious concerns about religiously-motivated violence; however. there were no “major disruptions” levelled against “Sunni violent extremism” in the past financial year, as opposed to two last year.

Domestic attacks also came in at nil this year compared to two each for the preceding two years, undoubtedly a welcome relief.

There would never have been any real doubt Australia’s conspicuous invitation and acceptance into the AUKUS nuclear-powered subs club would have immediately propelled our defence industry assets to the top of the fine dining menu of strategic intelligence collection targets.

What’s not known and undoubtedly classified is Burgess’ response to being kept out of the loop amid former prime minister Scott Morrison’s binge of stealthy co-ministerial annexations, even if his reaction is on the public record by way of committee.

The post-Morrison realpolitik is all about good and proper tradecraft, not that it ever went out of fashion.

“Multiple countries are aggressively seeking information about Australia’s strategic capabilities, economic and policy priorities, world-class research and development, and defence technologies,” Burgess said.

“We anticipate hostile foreign powers and their proxies will be particularly interested in obtaining information on AUKUS, the Quad and their associated initiatives.”

Cyber-craft remains by far the most prolific means of exfiltration according to Burgess — as demonstrated by Optus and Medibank hacks — who, in a previous life, issued stark warnings about the inadvertent creation of data honey pots that would make prime targets for hackers.

The big mover, however, is good old-fashioned foreign agents on the ground whom ASIO is waiting to welcome back to Australia after COVID closed borders and disrupted any number of meetings and liaisons that would otherwise have been of interest.

“Multiple foreign governments are determined to interfere in Australia’s democracy and undermine our sovereignty. We see this primarily manifested in the harassment of diaspora communities, and attempts to shape political and business decision-making to the foreign governments’ advantage,” Burgess said.

He’s not exaggerating. Aside from increased Sino-muscularity, especially in the Pacific, pro-Putin elements have been notably active during the COVID lockdowns and also fronted a candidate in the recent NSW state byelections prior to the full-scale Russian attack and invasion of Ukraine.

Intelligence agencies have long regarded the promotion of various conspiracist and anti-government memes as a form of information operations, essentially disinformation, as part of escalating grey-zone tactics.

While Canberra recently endured a prolonged motley anti-vaxxer, anti-lockdown influx, the ASIO annual report is careful not to portray local and essentially legal protest activity, which can get ugly, as a national security threat in its own right.

But it also doesn’t avoid the potential crossover into violence should things go south.

“Specific-issue motivated violent extremism grew during COVID-19 and its associated lockdowns. Angry, alienated individuals and groups were being driven by a range of grievances, including anti-vaccination agendas, conspiracy theories and anti-government sovereign citizen beliefs,” Burgess said.

“In most cases, these grievances were expressed peacefully, but in some cases, protesters advocated the use of violence, and in a smaller number of cases, they used violence — the factors that trigger ASIO’s interest.”

The lone wolf attacker is still at the top of the intelligence tree in terms of threat rating.

“The most likely terrorist attack scenario in Australia continues to be a lone-actor attack without warning and using a rudimentary and readily available weapon such as a knife or vehicle,” Burgess said.

“While ASIO’s overall counter-terrorism caseload is moderating, the threats posed by religiously motivated violent extremists and ideologically motivated violent extremists remain real. I remain concerned by the number of young Australians who are being radicalised and recruited by both cohorts.”

