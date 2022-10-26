New fire service department to be set up in Queensland following KPMG review

Following a review of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services by KPMG, the Queensland government will set up a new department: the Queensland Fire Service Department.

Existing Fire and Resource Service personnel will be incorporated into the new department, as well as the Rural Fire Service.

The responsibility of disaster response and coordination will be transferred to the Queensland Police Service, as well as marine rescue functions including Surf Life Saving Queensland.

In a paper tabled by Queensland emergency services minister Mark Ryan, the government said the reforms were “national leading”.

“The proposed machinery of Government changes and adoption of a more certain funding base for fire services, the SES, disaster management and marine rescue services, will ensure Queensland’s emergency and fire services are best positioned to meet community needs in this rapidly changing world.”

The Independent Review of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services KPMG report found the establishment of a new department was the best option of those considered.

“It reduces the number of influential stakeholders, allowing simplified governance structures, making it easier to implement change and allocate resources to where they best meet the needs of the community,” the report said as part of its basis for the recommendation.

“The ability to flex and be agile becomes increasingly important in an operating environment that is changing significantly, in a resource-constrained environment.

“Other options considered, being ‘sharpen’, ‘capability’ or ‘separate’ either do not simplify the organisation enough to support, are too costly to implement and maintain.”

The review was critical of the 2013 Keelty reforms, saying there was little evidence they “established a more integrated, agile organisation that is capable of meeting this increasingly complex demand profile”.

A total of 19 recommendations were made, with the government accepting all but one in principle.

The one recommendation not accepted was to legislate a State Emergency Service Levy to provide more funding to the QFES.

“While KPMG has not performed any bottom-up, zero-based budgeting activity, it is clear the funding requirement is larger than any specific efficiency or savings measures could address,” the review stated.

Other recommendations that were accepted include a review of the QFES’ function and structure prior to separation and a leadership program to increase diversity.

Minister Mark Ryan commented the review highlighted the importance of the government responding to climate change risks.

“The report recommended the changes we are making to establish a dedicated fire department, and reforms will mean more personnel, more and better resources for fire service in Queensland,” the minister said.

“Our emergency services staff, officers and volunteers have always gone above and beyond to protect the community and it is only right that the government and Queenslanders provide them with the personnel and resources needed to support their selfless efforts.”

The government said the Rural Fire Service will be a separate entity within the new department with a dedicated budget.

READ MORE:

Molecular biologist to implement QLD forensic inquiry recommendations