APS SES performance framework redesign discussed by secretaries

A communique published from a Secretaries Board meeting has provided high-level outlines of the next steps of Australia’s public sector reform.

On 19 October, the meeting of secretaries, led by secretary for public sector reform Dr Gordon de Brouwer, had “significant” discussion about reform priorities.

Three reform topics were discussed during the meeting: the redesign of the APS SES performance framework, the results of the soon-to-be-published Trust in Public Services Survey Annual Report, and a capability reviews program.

APS reform was a key message towards the government’s workforce in the Budget, with the minister for the public service Katy Gallagher stating the new secretaries’ charter of leadership behaviours was essential.

“Leadership is a key enabler of change, and the expectations for senior APS leaders are made clear [in the charter],” Gallagher wrote.

Cybersecurity was featured in the secretaries’ discussions, specifically about a cyber security coordinator role in Home Affairs and the implementation of new operational guidance and governance structures.

The recommendations of the secretaries’ Digital and Data Committee were agreed upon, with discussion led by Social Services secretary Ray Griggs and Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo.

Updates from the Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott were featured throughout the communique, including work to strengthen the APS Surge Reserve so more staff could be mobilised during times of crisis and an update on the APS Employment Census results.

The government’s collaborative and consolidated approach to the union movement was another issue broached, led by secretary for the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations Natalie James.

There was a Budget priority update by Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy and Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson, with the meeting taking place prior to the Budget on Tuesday.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 14 December 2022.

READ MORE:

Budget 2022: Government agencies on notice of review and evaluation on the horizon