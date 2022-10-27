Inquiry to examine threat of sexual violence to girls and women during wartime

A parliamentary committee is set to lead an inquiry examining human rights abuses against women and girls in parts of the world impacted by war, as well as the plight of migrants and refugees.

Labor MP Maria Vamvakinou will chair the inquiry of the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade (JSCFADT).

“The committee’s inquiry will examine a range of relevant issues, including recent reports of sexual violence in war-affected areas and abuse experienced by migrant or refugee women and children,” the Victorian MP said in a statement.

The inquiry’s terms of reference noted the adequacy of support services, including legal services, for women and girls would be examined.

The disproportionate impact on women from abuses such as orphanage trafficking, and global impacts like the COVID-19 pandemic and conflict in Ukraine will also be considered.

Vamvakinou encouraged people to share their views to help the committee examine the treatment of women and children internationally.

“[We want to understand] the impact of this treatment on their human rights, the adequacy of available support services for affected women and children, and the disproportionate impact on women’s education and social inclusion created by global disruptions,” she said.

The Human Rights Subcommittee of JSCFADT will accept submissions for the inquiry until Friday, 16 December.

READ MORE:

Australia’s problem with implementing anti-torture, anti-degradation protocols