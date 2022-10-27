Movers & Shakers: Stack of promotions at Services Australia

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

Michael Rowell was promoted to deputy commissioner, user and technology services at the ATO.

At the Attorney-General’s Department, Michael Harrison was promoted to chief information officer.

Kate Lalor joined the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water as chief counsel.

Band 1

At Services Australia, there were a number of promotions: David Reed and Janet Courtis were both promoted to general counsel.

At the same agency, several people were appointed to national manager: Adam dell’Aquilla, Michele Robinson, and Brodie Wootten who came from Defence, and Christopher Flinders who came from Finance.

Ebony Turner was promoted to deputy chief financial officer at the Department of Education.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Gemma Huggins was promoted to an unnamed SES Band 1 position.

Adam Rumbold was promoted at the Australian Bureau of Statistics to program manager, technology and security division.

At the ATO, Peter Phillips was promoted to assistant commissioner, data management, Melanie Casey was promoted to assistant commissioner, digital services, and Sean Beven was promoted to assistant commissioner, digital experience.

HTA review and chair committee

Former CEO of the Australian Commission of Safety and Quality in Health Care adjunct professor Debora Picone was named chair of the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Review Reference Committee.

The government added the following members to the committee:

Ann Single and Dr Dawn Casey as two patient representatives

Professor Andrew Wilson in his role as the chair of the PBAC

John Young as the member nominated by Medicines Australia

Professor Andrew Roberts as a clinical/scientific representative

Adriana Platona, first assistant secretary of the technology assessment and access division in the Department of Health and Aged Care, as the government nominee.

Minister for health and aged care Mark Butler said he looked forward to the review findings.

“Adjunct Professor Picone will deliver a HTA Review that will keep HTA in Australia at the forefront of public health and ensure Australians continue to enjoy the best possible access to health technologies, at a cost consumer and the public can afford,” Butler said.

Retired Supreme Court judge to lead SafeWork NSW review

Robert McDougall, a retired Supreme Court judge, was appointed to lead a review of SafeWork NSW.

NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello said Mr McDougall previously reviewed iCare and SIRA in 2020-21.

“NSW Parliament passed legislation in 2015 to abolish WorkCover, and replace it with iCare, SIRA and SafeWork NSW as three separate entities,” Dominello said.

“SafeWork NSW is the only one of those three entities that has not been independently reviewed since the reforms. For that reason, a review of the operations of SafeWork NSW is now appropriate.

“This review will look at issues raised in recent weeks and provide the Government with independent insights that will be both powerful and instructive.”

Department of Customer Service deputy secretary and head of SafeWork NSW Natasha Mann expressed her support for the review.

The review is separate from NSW auditor-general Margaret Crawford’s performance audit of the agency due in 2023.

WA mental health commissioner steps down

Jennifer McGrath stepped down as mental health commissioner in WA, to pursue a new opportunity.

The new role is deputy director general role with the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries

McGrath stepped down on October 26 as mental health commissioner, with a recruitment process underway.

WA mental health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson wished McGrath all the best in her new role.

“I want to thank Jen for her efforts in her role as Mental Health Commissioner and for her passionate advocacy for improving outcomes for people experiencing mental ill-health in our community,” Sanderson said.

DFAT public servant joins ANU

Dr Dave Peebles, most recently at the Office of the Pacific within DFAT, joined ANU as director for the Australia Pacific Security College.

Professor Helen Sullivan, dean of the ANU College of Asia and the Pacific, said Peebles would make a “vital contribution” to ANU.

“Dr Peebles joins the most concentrated community of Pacific scholars in the world. Importantly, those scholars are increasingly drawn from the Pacific and are making crucial impacts back in their communities.”

Peebles added he was honoured to take up the position.

“Pacific Islanders will confront some of the most difficult security challenges in human history in coming years. Climate change. Geostrategic competition. The impact on development from the COVID-19 shock,” Peebles commented.

He continued: “We will take this voyage together as a Pacific family, guided by the Pacific Islands Forum’s 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, and Boe and Biketawa Declarations.”

Two new members to VicScreen Board

George Lekakis was appointed president of VicScreen, with Tiriki Onus joining as a board member.

Lekakis took over from David Hannas as president and was the longest-serving chair of the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

A Yorta Yorta and Dja Dja Wurrung artist and academic, Onus is head of the Wilin Centre for Indigenous Arts and Cultural Development at the University of Melbourne’s Faculty of Fine Arts and Music.

Victorian minister for creative industries Steve Dimopoulos welcomed both Lekakis and Onus to the organisation.

“Together they bring a wealth of experience and perspectives to the VicScreen Board as we work to ensure that our screen industry reflects the diversity of the Victorian community in front and behind the screens,” the minister said.

“The creative arts and screen are such important parts of our cultural makeup. Therefore, this is a wonderful opportunity to influence and support this sector,” Lekakis said on his appointment.

Liz Grainger, Leonie Morgan and Chris Oliver-Taylor were reappointed to the board for a further three years. Louisa Coppel, Andrea Denholm, Mitu Bhowmick, Greg McLean, and Blake Mizzi round out the nine-person board.

New CEO at Tourism Tasmania

Sarah Clark was appointed as the new CEO of Tourism Tasmania, after serving on the organisation’s board since September 2021.

In a statement, Tasmanian premier Jeremy Rockliff said the appointment followed an extensive national search.

“Sarah’s deep understanding of sustainable travel from an industry operator and customer perspective will serve her well as we continue to deliver our plan for Tasmania’s tourism sector and maintain the positive impacts it contributes to our State,” Rockliff said.

Outgoing CEO John Fitzgerald was thanked for his time in the role, with Clark starting in the role in early 2023.

“As a proud Tasmanian, I am honoured to take on the role and provide leadership to realise Tasmania’s vision and plan of being a global leader in sustainable tourism,” Clark said on her appointment.