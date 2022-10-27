Tax Practitioners Board’s $30 million Budget boost

Bringing to justice dodgy tax advisers and unregistered individuals selling tax services is another objective of the Budget released this week, with a $30.4 million injection of funds for the Tax Practitioners Board (TPB).

The TPB is the body that registers, reviews, and disciplines tax agents but it has been under-resourced, so not all complaints about unethical behaviour by tax agents or other professionals were investigated.

Tuesday’s Budget provided additional funding for the TPB to be able to boost the number of compliance investigations it undertakes in order to take individuals or firms breaking the tax legislation out of business.

The $30.4 million in funding for additional compliance investigations will be spread over a four-year period from 1 July 2023.

New funding is also expected to bump up the amount the government gets into its tax coffers.

“The TPB will use new risk engines to better identify tax practitioners who engage in poor and unlawful tax advice, to improve tax compliance and raise industry standards,” the Budget paper says.

“This measure is estimated to increase receipts by $81.9 million, and increase payments by $30.8 million, over the four years from 2022–23. This includes an increase in GST payments to the States and Territories of $10.0 million.”

More money to chase dodgy advisers for the TPB is not the only integrity measure the federal government has sough to put in place to try to kill off opportunities for tax evasion.

About $200 million each year for four years — starting on 1 July 2022 — is going to the Australian Taxation Office to put more fuel in the tank of the Tax Avoidance Taskforce.

It is estimated that this investment in the team that exists to pursue areas of possible tax evasion will result in an increase of both $2.8 billion in receipts and $1.1 billion in payments.

“The boosting and extension of the Tax Avoidance Taskforce will support the ATO to pursue new priority areas of observed business tax risks, complementing the ongoing focus on multinational enterprises and large public and private businesses,” the Budget papers say.