How real-time data can curb air pollution and save more lives

A study inspired by the US Embassy’s live Twitter updates of air quality in Beijing has found real-time data has the power to lower pollution and mortality rates in developing nations.

The US Embassy in China began tweeting hourly air-quality information in 2008, after installing a new monitor.

According to Dr Andrea La Nauze from the UQ School of Economics, widespread attention about China’s air quality “dramatically increased”.

“US embassies now tweet live air quality readings in 38 non-OECD countries worldwide,” La Nauze said.

“We looked at 36 of those countries and found the sharing of real-time data increased local public interest in air quality and led to reduced air pollution levels.”

Researchers decided to study satellite data pollution measurements and compared air quality readings of countries before and after the live tweeting of the US Embassy’s readings.

By comparing this information with data from non-OECD countries without the same public real-time updates, they found fine particulate concentration levels in those cities where US Embassy readings were being shared reduced on average of 2-4 micrograms per cubic metre each year.

The health benefits of the reduction in air pollution for the median city were estimated to be $A171 million annually, with air pollutants such as fine particulate matter linked to poor heart and lung health.

Just published in @PNASNews: since 2008 US Embassies around the world have been live tweeting air-quality readings in cities without good public monitor networks. Did that have an impact on local pollution? @jha_economics and I found that it did. https://t.co/QggEeKtDzL https://t.co/vILF4IdErA — Andrea La Nauze (@andrealanauze) October 25, 2022

One of the study co-authors, Dr Akshaya Jha from Carnegie Mellon University, said poor air quality was a leading cause of premature death worldwide, being responsible for one out of every nine deaths.

Despite this, monitoring in developing countries is not always available. Meanwhile, 90% of the world’s population is exposed to hazardous levels of air pollution.

“Sharing credible air quality information can highlight this issue and have huge health and economic benefits that far outweigh the costs of the monitoring technology,” Jha said.

The World Health Organization deemed the state of worldwide air quality monitoring as “inadequate” in 2021, particularly in poorer nations.

Dr La Nauze said even Australia could benefit from improving its monitoring network. She called on state governments, which were responsible for monitoring air quality and sharing real-time data, to focus on building a ‘denser’ network.

“Around 30% of countries had at least some form of monitoring by 2018, but that includes monitoring that is intermittent, only covers a small part of the country or isn’t available publicly,” La Nauze said.

“Policymakers, diplomats and community organisations worldwide should push for the rapid deployment of credible, real-time air quality monitoring and reporting.”

The research was conducted by the University of Queensland in partnership with Carnegie Mellon University in the United States and published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences this week.

