War Uber: Albo dispatches more Bushmasters to Ukraine

Australia’s fleet of hand-me-down armoured vehicles gifted to Ukraine has increased, with another 30 Bushmaster protected-mobility vehicles set for export to help repel the Russian invasion.

The mine-resistant vehicles are proving a hit with Ukrainian forces and brass, not just because of their cunningly designed blast-deflective hulls but also because they drive more like a grunted-up mud-larking 4WD truck than a conventional armoured personnel carrier, of which Australia has already also donated many.

For starters, Bushies can sit on a respectable 100k/ph on the highway, and come with tyres big enough to eat most potholes. And they come with standard aircon, which, as many unauthorised technicians will attest, will help run a fridge or water-cooling unit.

The engine is straight out of an everyday plant-machinery shop most farmers (and there are a lot of Ukrainian farmers) and civil plant operators rate. The Caterpillar 3126 ships as a 7.2L inline 6-cylinder turbo diesel engine (TDE).

Bushmasters don’t stand up to anti-tank missiles, like those used against the Russians with lethal effect. Very little does.

But as a wartime people-mover, the late 1990s vintage designer rigs do have effect, and a tendency to impress on the comfort (use it before you lose it) and reliability front.

There is also more personnel being deployed, although not directly, the prime minister said on Thursday.

Defence and the PM stressed that “No ADF personnel will enter Ukraine.”

“A contingent of up to 70 ADF personnel will deploy to the United Kingdom in January 2023 as part of the UK’s Operation INTERFLEX. No ADF personnel will enter Ukraine,” a joint statement from Defence and the prime minister said.

“The Australian contingent will help generate additional capacity within the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Albanese did not mince words.

“Australia has been unequivocal in its bipartisan support for Ukraine and its condemnation of President Putin. We will continue to stand up for freedom and democracy,” he said.

“This is not just about Ukraine’s sovereignty; the brave people of Ukraine are defending international law, rules and norms.”

Defence minister Richard Marles said Australian soldiers “will be part of a large training program in the United Kingdom to help prepare their Ukrainian mates for their struggle against Russia’s unwarranted and unlawful aggression.”

“Since their arrival, the Bushmasters have been used extensively by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with more requested by the Ukrainian President, Minister for Defence, and the Ambassador.

“Military assistance has been the centrepiece of Australia’s support to Ukraine, with $475 million provided, to assist in what is clearly a protracted conflict.”

READ MORE:

Albanese visits Ukraine, pledges more support