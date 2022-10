Australia’s problem with implementing anti-torture, anti-degradation protocols

In 2017, the Australian government announced it would be ratifying the Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT). OPCAT was adopted in 2022 and entered into force in 2006.

At the time, Benedict Coyne, president of the Australian Lawyers for Human Rights, welcomed the announcement, pointing out the need for such an instrument in light of “human rights abuses against children in youth detention such as the shocking treatment of children at Don Dale Youth Detention Centre and Victoria’s current treatment of children in maximum security adult jails”.

The ratification activated a singular system of monitoring, with the United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) playing a vital role. Often misunderstood, the governing premise of OPCAT and the role played by the subcommittee is less a barking watchdog and more a constructive advisor examining facilities where there is a deprivation of freedom and furnishing authorities with confidential recommendations on how best to prevent and mitigate the risk of torture and ill-treatment.